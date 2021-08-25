Moderate weather slows growth of Greenwood fire

FINLAND — Cloud cover, lower humidity and cooler temps Tuesday helped to moderate activity and growth of the Greenwood fire, but U.S. Forest Service officials reported Wednesday it had still grown to an estimated 21,720 acres — up from Tuesday’s mid-day estimate of 19,493.
The fire remains at 0% containment.
According to a press release issued by Forest Service officials, Wednesday’s weather was expected to be favorable for the planned firing operations with light winds, lower temperatures and relative humidity in the high 30th percentile.
Firefighters were expected to conduct several defensive firing operations with the support of air resources, engines, bulldozers and other equipment, to reduce the burnable natural fuels near homes or near the edge of the fire and were working to strengthen containment lines and continue building firelines where feasible. Logging equipment will be used to continue the shaded fuel break on the south side of Highway 1.
The Incident Command Post was also scheduled to relocate to Babbitt to accommodate additional resources. The Isabella Community Center will continue as a Forward Operating Base for firefighting operations.
The fire, which was detected on Aug. 15 and caused by a lightning strike, started near Greenwood Lake and is approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella.
Officials say Ely is not threatened by the fire and Babbitt Fire Chief Tom Chamberlin said Tuesday that it is not moving toward Babbitt.
Currently, the objective of fire management is full suppression using ground resources, heavy equipment, and aircraft. The fire is threatening cabins, homes, and recreational sites.
Late Tuesday and through mid-day Wednesday suppression operations expanded to the east and south in response to Monday’s run - when high winds and weather conditions led to a huge jump in acreage burned (from about 8,800 acres to 19,000 plus).
Stony River Grade, just west of the Forest Service Isabella Work Center, has been identified as the eastern holding line. Fire crews have also located a more secure fireline to hold the fire on the southern edge. Engine crews re-engaged in structure protection in the McDougal area and along the Highway 2 corridor.
Tactical firing operations were conducted to protect structures and the Highway 1 corridor. Additional crews and equipment were ordered to increase suppression capacity.
---
EVACUATIONS
Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, Slate Lake and the Mitawan Lake Road area.
For information regarding evacuations contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449.
You can sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County here: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management/.
The Red Cross Shelter moved from Finland to the Municipal Center in Babbitt for those who have been evacuated. If you have any questions, contact the shelter manager at (425-677-5776).
---
CLOSURES
• Hwy 2 is closed from Forest Hwy 11 to Hwy 1. Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.
• A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts. To see the full Forest order and other alerts go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
• A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.
---
FIRE RESTRICTIONS
Fire restrictions are in place for the Superior National Forest and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for areas within state jurisdiction Cook and Lake Counties and northern St. Louis County. Superior National Forest: Fire Restrictions Order and our Campfire Restrictions See our FAQ for more information. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: MN DNR Wildland Fire Information.
For additional information please contact the Greenwood Fire public information line: (218) 499-9441 or email 2021.greenwood@firenet.gov.
