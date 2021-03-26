An Iron Range highway intersection with a high fatality and serious accident rate is getting a makeover.
A roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 37 and St. Louis County Highway 7, just south of Iron Junction, is planned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and St. Louis County.
“The intersection has been a cause of concern for our district for a number of years,” Alex Peritz, MnDOT District 1 project manager said. “It's one of the intersections that warrants some improvement.”
From 2008 to 2017, 19 crashes occurred at the intersection, according to MnDOT.
The accidents translate to a total fatality and serious crash rate of 9.16 (crashes per 100 million entering vehicles). That's nearly nine times higher than the state average of 1.14, according to MnDOT.
The total crash rate at the intersection is 0.87 (crashes per million entering vehicles). That compares to a statewide total crash rate of .027 and a critical crash rate of 0.57.
About 5,750 vehicles pass through the intersection each day.
MnDOT has over the years taken several steps to improve safety at the intersection.
Between 1992 and 2016, roadway lighting, continuous flashing red beacons, LED blinker stop signs and a mainlined dynamic warning system, were installed at the intersection.
“Despite all that, there still have been crashes there,” Peritz said.
Design for the roundabout construction is currently underway, Peritz said.
Bids for the project will be let in January, he said. Construction begins in the summer of 2022.
MnDOT and St. Louis County each received federal safety funding for the project and will share in the cost of construction, Peritz said. MnDOT is the lead agency on construction.
MnDOT area road construction scheduled for this summer include:
• Continuation of a $5.4 million Highway 135 road pavement, gutters, sidewalks, and utility work project in Biwabik.
• Continuation of a $6.5 million continuing Highway 37 road pavement, bike lane, pedestrian curb ramps, bump-outs, and new continuous lighting system project in Gilbert.
• A Highway 53 intersection safety improvement project in Fayal Township along with closure of the Highway 53 median crossing to Bodas Road and Long Lake Road.
• The addition of median cable along about seven segments of Highway 53 from County Road 132 in Fayal Township north to the new Highway 135 bridge.
• A $2.6 million Highway 169 intersection safety and sight distances improvement project from Marble to Pengilly.
• A $13.8 million Highway 2 reclaim and overlay project 19 miles from Prairie River near Grand Rapids to 1.97 miles east of Highway 65.
• Continuation of a $9.1 million pavement and culvert replacement project on Highways 1 and 73 west of Cook.
