MOUNTAIN IRON — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed a lower court’s decision opinion on state water quality rules pertaining to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permit issued to an Iron Range taconite mine.
Justices said a 2018 permit for U.S. Steel’s Minntac operation in Mountain Iron by the MPCA properly applied water standards, and that a lower court failed to interpret the rules when it said the agency couldn’t apply drinking water standards to groundwater.
The MPCA, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and WaterLegacy appealed to the Supreme Court to reverse the previous decision by the state Court of Appeals. U.S. Steel supported the lower court ruling.
“We hold that groundwater is a Class 1 water and that the MPCA properly exercised its authority in applying the Class 1 secondary drinking water standards to the 2018 Permit, including the 250 mg/L sulfate standard,” wrote Justice Paul Thissen.
The issue of water classification came up as a pollution discharge permit was issued for Mnntac in 2018, the first for the mine since 1987, after 26 years of being administratively reissued by the MPCA. It sets a series of goals for U.S. Steel to reduce sulfates and other pollutants from its massive tailings basin.
