HOYT LAKES — Seven girls are vying for the title of Miss Hoyt Lakes 2021, and the winner will be crowned at 6 p.m. tonight on the beer garden stage as part of the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival.
Candidates are Alexa Fossell, Allie Mitchell, Rhys Ceglar, Isabella Depew, Lauren Beyer, Kylie Meyer and Maggie Lamppa.
The girls will be judged on question response, poise, personality, written essay and appearance. Kailey Fossell, the reigning Miss Hoyt Lakes, will preside at the event. Miss Minnesota International, Elle Mark, will act as the emcee.
The new Miss Hoyt Lakes wins a $750 scholarship. First runner-up receives a $600 scholarship. All prize money for queen candidates was donated by the Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Assisting at the coronation ceremony as flower girl will be Molly Jarvela, daughter of Jake and Shara Jarvela. Crown bearer will be Edwin Mirau, son of Cali and Garrett Mirau.
Alexa Fossell is the daughter of Vince and Mary Fossell. Her future plans after high school are to attend the Minnesota School of Cosmetology. Her activities are volleyball, diving, basketball, softball, track, pep club, student council, jazz/concert band, jazz/concert choir and Knowledge Bowl. Her sponsor is Mesaba Drug.
Allie Mitchell is the daughter of Jaime and Seth Mitchell. Her future plans include attending the
University of Minnesota-Duluth to get her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in child psychology. Her activities are archery, babysitting and working full time. Sponsor is Northtek Security.
Rhys Ceglar is the daughter of Brian and Kristi Ceglar. Her future plans include getting an EMT license and then going on to paramedic school. Her activities are swimming, girls hockey, pep club and prom committee. Her sponsor is Embarrass-Vermilion Federal Credit Union.
Isabella Depew is the daughter of Dusty and Debbie Depew. She plans to attend Bemidji State University and major in elementary education. Her activities are fall and winter cheerleading, soccer, golf, NHS, YIA, Snowball committee and prom committee. Sponsor is Broken Putter Lounge.
Lauren Beyer is the daughter of Brooke and Sol Beyer. She plans to attend college in Pennsylvania to become an elementary teacher or to pursue something in the psychology field. Her activities are swimming, cross country skiing, golf and band. Sponsor is Affordable Storage.
Kylie Meyer is the daughter of Nikki and Rob Swanson. She plans to attend college at UMD to work toward becoming a PA in dermatology. Her activities include fall and winter cheerleading, track, pep club, National Honor Society, prom committee, and tribe. Sponsor is NorthRidge Community Credit Union.
Maggie Lamppa is the daughter of Melissa and Brent Lamppa. She plans to attend UMD for four years to obtain her bachelor’s degree and then attend medical school to become a plastic surgeon. Her activities are basketball, golf, pep club, tribe, jazz choir and NHS. Her sponsor is Bart’s Bullets & Training.
