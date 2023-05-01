United States Steel Corp.'s Iron Range taconite plants are a key to the company's expanding metallics strategy, company officials say.
Combining its traditional integrated steelmaking with its growing modern mini mill steelmaking capabilities gives the Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker a diverse “Best For All,” advantage, David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in the company's first quarter 2023 earnings call.
“We're also one of the few steelmakers with access to our own iron ore natural resources and the only one with mini mill sheet production,” Burritt said. “We believe our iron ore is lowest-cost in northern Minnesota and will be increasingly in demand.”
U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
U.S. Steel is also minority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.
The taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel.
U.S. Steel, which historically has made steel from traditional blast furnaces, in recent years has expanded its portfolio into modern electric arc steelmaking.
The company built an electric arc furnace at its Fairfield Works in Alabama and bought Big River Steel, an electric arc mini mill in Osceloa, Ark.
Earlier this year, U.S. Steel also began operating a new pig iron caster at its Gary Works steel mill in Gary, Ind.
Iron ore produced at its Minnesota Ore Operations, Minntac Mine and Keetac, feeds the Gary Works pig iron caster.
Gary Works used 25,000 tons of the pig iron in the first quarter, Burritt said.
The pig iron will also feed Big River Steel.
U.S. Steel is currently building a $3 billion mini mill expansion at its Big River Steel mini mill.
As electric arc steelmaking continues to account for a larger portion of total domestic steelmaking, electric arc furnace feed produced from iron ore will be increasingly valued, Burritt said.
“We believe as electric arc furnaces move up the value chain, they will need to consume more and more virgin iron units to produce the cleaner and thinner steels customers are demanding,” Burritt said.
“Iron ore is finite and we're one of the few steel producers that own iron ore mines. It's a competitive advantage today and will be an even greater advantage tomorrow.”
An increased use of Iron Range iron ore for modern steelmaking is good news for the company's northeastern Minnesota miners and its taconite plants.
For years, industry experts have said Iron Range taconite plants need to produce a higher-grade iron product to help feed modern steel mills.
U.S. Steel has moved in that direction, currently constructing an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet production facility at Keetac.
DR-grade pellets contain a higher percentage of iron compared to traditional iron ore pellets.
The facility is expected to be operational in 2024.
U.S Steel reported adjusted net earnings of $195 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, deductions, and amortization (EBITDA) of $427 million in the first quarter of 2023.
As is typically the case, winter weather affects iron ore mining and pellet shipments, creating “headwinds” in the first quarter, Jessica Graziano, U.S. Steel chief financial officer said.
Company officials said they expect a strong second quarter, although the potential for a national economic slowdown makes forecasting the second half of the year unpredictable.
“We don't know what's going to happen frankly for sure with certainty in the second half,” Burritt said. “We are confident we are stronger today than ever before and are very well positioned to weather the storm no matter what could happen.”
An improved steel market, diverse order book and gaining market share, combine for a solid outlook in the second quarter, company officials said.
