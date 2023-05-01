Trucks at Minntac

A loaded production truck passes an empty truck on a haul road at United States Steel Corp.’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.

 LEE BLOOMQUIST/FILE

United States Steel Corp.’s Iron Range taconite plants are a key to the company’s expanding metallics strategy, company officials say.

Combining its traditional integrated steelmaking with its growing modern mini mill steelmaking capabilities gives the Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker a diverse “Best For All,” advantage, David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in the company’s first quarter 2023 earnings call.

