VIRGINIA—Superintendent Noel Schmidt had a simple message for those attending Thursday night’s grand opening for the new Rock Ridge High School.
“Welcome to where dreams come true,’’ he said about the beautiful, state-of-the-art school that is a “wall-to-wall career academy.’’
The hundreds in attendance applauded Schmidt’s comment and later for all of the work done by many to make the new $120 million school a reality.
“There isn’t anything like this anywhere in Minnesota,’’ Commissioner of Education Willie Jett said in a video message. “What you’ve got here is truly special.’’
The 285,000-square-foot building will house about 1,200 students (200 in each grade from 7-12).
The steel and timber design fits perfectly with the school’s wooded surroundings, while the site and career academy have many highlights, including:
• An outdoor learning courtyard.
• Student-specific learning plans, as well as “work and learn’’ opportunities and local business partnerships.
• Learning wings with academic and science lab space, along with a makerspace.
• State-of-the-art woods equipment, and also a rapid prototyping and design/engineering lab.
• An 840-seat performing arts center, which has top notch theatrical lighting, sound and presentation.
• A fitness area with specialty equipment, free weights and a flexibility area.
• A career technical education area with manufacturing and robotics, as well as welding booths.
• A 2-year culinary arts and restaurant management program/student restaurant.
• Four artificial turf baseball/softball fields.
• An artificial turf football/soccer field, which is surrounded by a stadium with running track and grandstands.
• A new gymnasium with a jumbo-tron video board and two courts, drop-down wrestling mats and batting cage.
• An 8-lane pool with two diving boards, a race results board and an immersive jumbo-tron video board with cameras.
• And much more.
But it’s “more than a building,’’ School Board Chairman Billy Addy said. “It’s the people’s building’’ that will provide an “education for all.’’
After the ceremony, Addy was awed by the “openness’’ of the new high school and what it means to have it completed.
“I think it’s a momentous occasion for all three towns that were able to come together and get this job done. We look forward to filling it this fall,’’ Addy said.
Despite some obstacles along the way in consolidating the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts, looking forward to the end result kept Addy going.
“I was looking at the end result. I was looking at the finished project. That was my goal.’’
Addy, who brought his groundbreaking shovel to the event, gave a shout out to the late Sen. David Tomassoni, who helped get funding for the school project.
“Hats off to him,’’ Addy said as he pointed to the shovel and Tomassoni’s signature that was still visible on it.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, the ceremony was highlighted by the debut of the new school song, called the “Rock Ridge Rouser.’’
Composed by Myron Cook, the “Rouser’’ was sang and performed for the first-time ever by the Rock Ridge band and choir. Cook is a former choral and instrumental music teacher in the Eveleth-Gilbert district.
The crowd was obviously into the occasion as they sang along during an encore performance.
Many of the guest speakers lavished praise on those who made the undertaking happen in the last four years.
Ida Rukavina, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner, said the agency “was proud to support this project.’’ The school will help ensure a bright future for the students, she added.
A big step in the process came four years ago when the residents of Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia voted and passes a $178 million referendum for an educational collaborative project—a combined 7-12 high school career academy and two new elementary schools—one in Eveleth and one in Virginia.
Rock Ridge High School is set to open in the fall, Laurentian Elementary in Eveleth opened last September, while North Star Elementary in Virginia is under construction and is expected to welcome students in September 2024.
With the desire to become one district, Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia voters voted three years ago to consolidate into Rock Ridge.
Everyone took a chance, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said. “In a matter of a couple years, look what we have here. This is a true community partnership.’’
May 11, 2023, “is truly a day to remember,’’ Cuffe stated. “This is an awesome palce to be ... I wish I was in 10th grade.’’
Eveleth Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich said it took bravery by local leaders to make the project happen.
“It puts us in such a good position now ... This is history in the making.’’
Music teacher Julie Sandstede (a former state representative) was happy she could play a role in getting funding for what she called “Minnesota’s shining star.’’
Donors also played a big role in the project, said Willie Spelts, Director of School to Work Engagement and Fundraising Coordinator.
About 250 people or entities donated, he said, for a total of $2.8 million. “We are forever grateful.’’
