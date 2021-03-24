Minnesota spring

Members of the Mesabi Range College baseball team relax and joke in the dugout as they play their first home game of the season Monday. Just two days later a winter storm watch brought in snow flurries and rain to usher in a typical Minnesota spring.

 Mark Sauer

Members of the Mesabi Range College baseball team relax and joke in the dugout as they play their first home game of the season Monday. Just two days later a winter storm watch brought in snow flurries and rain to usher in a typical Minnesota spring.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments