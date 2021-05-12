When your state’s slogan is “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” you better believe fishing represents an unofficial fifth season.
That’s why the statewide walleye opener this Saturday is a holiday of sorts in Minnesota.
Every May nearly half a million people take to the lakes, river and ponds, in search of the state’s official fish – the walleye – and several other popular species, including northern pike, trout and bass (in some areas) on the weekend that marks the start of 10 months of angling.
“It is tradition. It is a welcome-to-summer, winter-is-over moment, that many people enjoy with family and friends. Fishing is a huge part of Minnesota's multi-billion-dollar tourism industry,” said Brad Parsons, the Fisheries Section Manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
And this year there’s a good chance the number of anglers (first-day and season long) taking to the lakes will be higher than average. According to DNR figures, license sales are up nearly 58 percent compared to 2019 (the last time we had a somewhat normal opener).
“They are right in line with last year, which was the best year in almost 20 years,” Parsons said by email this week. “That’s good news. It looks like we are retaining many of the new or returning folks from last year.”
There are a couple of factors influencing license sales including the continuation of uptick in angler numbers seen last year due to people sticking closer to home based on COVID restrictions, and – to a lesser effect – the fact that this year’s opener falls on the latest possible date due to state statute and Minnesota saw early ice-out on most lakes this spring.
Chances are it will be a little warmer than normal (the forecast for the Iron Range is highs in the mid-sixties) so that will attract a percentage of people who don’t normally care for cold weather open water fishing and believe that extra week and the early ice out will lead to better fishing.
That might not necessarily be true, though. While the ice has been gone for a while, the temps in the northern half of the state have been pretty cold for the most part so it’s a good bet water temps won’t be much higher than they normally would be when the opener lands on Mother’s Day weekend.
“Ice out was early, but we are coming off about a two week stretch of cool temperatures. I would expect fish to be behaving about normal for the opener,” Parsons said.
Still, if pre-season license sales are any indication none of those details will matter – the lakes are going to be packed.
While there are some negatives that come with increased angler traffic - like congestion at boat ramps and over popular fishing holes on some of the big-name lakes in the state – the economic benefit of a hot start to the fishing season can’t be overlooked.
Fishing is big business, particularly in Minnesota, where the sport generates nearly $2.7 billion in retail sales each year, creates more than 28,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in salaries and wages through, and produces $332 million in federal tax revenue, and another $288 million in state and local tax revenue.
And it’s not just Minnesota that benefits from fishing – nearly 49 million anglers across the country each year (roughly one in six Americans) spend $51 billion annually on equipment, licenses, trips and other fishing-related items or events.
Money is spent at resorts, gas stations, restaurants and hotels – many of which are located in the northern half of the state, an area that can lay claim to some of the best fishing lakes in the state, including Crane Lake near Orr, White Iron and Shagawa near Ely, Little Bowstring and Winnibigoshish in Itasca County, and of course, one of the most targeted hotspots, Lake Vermilion.
Anglers headed to “the lake of the sunset glow,” should see some great walleye action this year.
According to information found in the 2020 DNR Lake Vermilion Lake Survey, the 2020 annual fall gill-net survey produced the highest lake wide Walleye catch rate in the 37 years of standardized sampling in Lake Vermilion at 20.4 fish/net.
Those high catch rates were observed throughout the lake even after substantial fishing pressure had occurred last spring and summer.
The significant increase in catch rates, relative to the two previous years, according to DNR officials, was driven by recent strong recruitment.
Since 2017, the special Walleye regulation has been a 20-to-26-inch protected slot limit, with one fish over 26 inches allowed in a four fish possession limit. Walleyes have been managed with protective slot limit regulations since 2006 when the possession limit was also reduced from six to four fish. All other fish species are managed under current statewide regulations.
The lake is made up of two basins, of course, so results varied from the Tower end (East) to the Cook end (West).
Still, a lot of nice fish – the oldest being caught estimated to be 23 years old – were counted in the survey.
In East Vermilion, catches of fish in the 8 to 16-inch length groups were near or above historical medians while fish in the 9 to 11-inch length groups and the 14-inch length group greatly exceeded median catches.
The catch rate of fish under 13 inches was the third highest ever recorded in the basin. Additionally, fish in the 18-inch length group and fish over 20 inches were caught in above average numbers. In particular, the catch rate of fish 20 inches and larger was the highest ever observed in East Vermilion.
According to the DNR, these fish should provide notable catch and harvest opportunities in East Vermilion in 2021 and beyond along with the chance to catch a memorable sized fish.
In West Vermilion, catches of fish in the 11 to 14-inch length groups notably exceeded historical medians. The catch rate of fish under 13 inches was the third highest observed historically. Combined with the above average numbers of fish in the 17 and 18-inch length groups, and DNR fisheries experts are predicting “West Vermilion should provide exceptional catch and harvest opportunities in the near future.”
Above-average numbers of fish 20 inches and larger will continue to provide memorable catch opportunities. Low numbers of fish in the 15 and 16-inch length groups may partially be attributed to angler harvest, as that is within the preferred harvest length for most anglers.
This year, the DNR is planning to do the first creel survey of the lake since 2015. Beginning Saturday, and through the end of September, creel clerks from the Minnesota DNR will be traveling the lake by boat to interview anglers about their harvest.
During the interviews, the creel clerks will ask anglers a few questions about their fishing trip for that day and record information on the fish species caught. Creel clerks may ask to record measurements of fish that anglers keep. Additionally, DNR pilots and a local contractor will conduct aerial boat counts to obtain information on angling effort.
Fisheries managers rely on creel surveys to collect information on fishing pressure, catch, harvest, and size distribution of several important fish species in Lake Vermilion. This information, when combined with scientific data collected during standard fisheries population assessments, is used to make informed fisheries management decisions.
Angler participation is an essential part of this study, so the DNR is asking anglers to be patient with the creel clerks and provide information that is as accurate as possible. Since 1984, 12 creel surveys have been conducted on Lake Vermilion.
