As consumers head into winter grappling with higher gasoline, fuel oil, natural gas, and propane prices, electricity costs are following suit.
Minnesota Power is asking the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) to approve an 18 percent increase in electrical rates for all of Minnesota Power’s residential and industrial customers.
Expenses and revenue related to the company’s transition to clean energy, customer demand, the cost of maintaining a safe and reliable electric system, and business and regulatory requirements, are driving the rate request, says Minnesota Power.
As part of the request, a 14 percent interim rate increase would take effect in early January if approved by the MPUC.
“Rate reviews are part of doing business as a regulated utility, and we’ve worked hard to keep rates affordable for customers by keeping operations and maintenance costs to 2010 levels,” Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer said. ”The investments we have made in our EnergyForward plan over the past five years and the changing demand for energy require the company to seek this review. We understand our customers have high expectations that this energy transformation is done the right way, with thoughtful planning and efficient coordination of resources.”
Under the rate request, a typical Minnesota Power residential customer would see their monthly electricity bill go up by about $15 a month, according to Minnesota Power.
A small business using 2,581 kilowatt-hours per month would pay an additional $55 each month.
The rate request includes northeastern Minnesota taconite plants, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial users.
Taconite plants are Minnesota Power’s largest consumers of electricity.
The proposed rate increase threatens the competitiveness of taconite operations in northeastern Minnesota, according to the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota.
“Minnesota Power’s proposed increase comes on the back of over 15 years of rate increases, amounting to an astounding 118 percent increase since 2005,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “This rate increase is in direct violation of state law which requires that industrial customers have competitive rates. We ask the Public Utilities Commission to enforce that law and reject the rate increase in its final rate decision.”
Under Minnesota law, a decision on the 14 percent interim rate increase would need to be approved by the MPUC before a final ruling is made on the full rate request. The interim rate request is likely to be decided in December. Customers would receive a refund with interest if the final approved rate is lower.
Minnesota Power has in recent years been moving aggressively toward carbon-free electricity production.
Minnesota Power in late 2020 became the first Minnesota utility to deliver more than 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources. The company is moving toward a 70 percent renewable energy mix by 2030 and a 100 percent carbon-free supply by 2050.
“The energy industry of the 2020s looks far different than it did five years ago as our customers' expectations for clean energy and high-value service are increasing,” Bethany Owen, ALLETE chair, president and chief executive officer said. “Through EnergyForward, Minnesota Power is meeting those expectations by delivering a resilient, reliable and sustainable supply of 50 percent renewable energy that is competitively priced. We are proud to be halfway to our goal of 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050, and we look forward to continuing our close work with our customers and stakeholders to complete this transaction.”
The rate request would increase Minnesota Power’s annual operating revenue by $108 million.
It’s expected to take 10-13 months for the MPUC to make a decision on the full rate request.
Input from the public and customers will be taken during the review period, Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power/ALLETE manager, corporate communications said.
Some natural gas customers are still struggling to pay off sky-high bills from last winter when frigid weather crippled the energy grid in the southwestern United States and drove natural gas prices through the roof. Gasoline and propane prices have in the last few months jumped significantly.
The pricing comes as some weather forecasters predict a frigid and snowy winter in the Upper Midwest due to a La Nina cooling effect.
Minnesota Power has 145,000 customers across northeastern Minnesota.
Xcel Energy, Minnesota’s largest utility, last week announced a 21 percent rate request. The request includes a 12 percent hike in 2022, 4.8 percent in 2023 and 4.2 percent in 2024.
Lake Country Power, which serves nearly 43,000 customers across a large portion of northeastern Minnesota, is currently examining 2022 rate scenarios, Mark Bakk, Lake Country Power general manager said.
The cooperative board in mid-December will decide on a 2022 budget, he said.
“The reality is we’re seeing prices on everything we buy 10 to 30 percent higher than they were a year ago,” Bakk said. “Our issues mostly relate to the supply chain and what you have to pay to get the materials needed to keep on distributing safely and reliably.”
