With a little more than a month left in the legislative session, lawmakers have approved and the governor has signed 23 bills into law. More than 1,000 Minnesotans told MPR News what they hope lawmakers will accomplish and what they want done with the state’s projected $17.5 billion surplus.

We created a list of your top priorities and compiled an update on where legislation currently stands on the issues you said matter to you. Lawmakers have already hinted at where they want the money to go. Here’s a look at what’s passed and what’s in the works:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments