ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than 440 graduating seniors from all over Minnesota recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021. The tuition-free, public online school recently celebrated the students and this academic milestone during a virtual commencement ceremony.
“The faculty and staff at Minnesota Connections Academy are so proud of this year’s graduates for their hard work and we admire their determination and perseverance during a very challenging time,” said Minnesota Connections Academy principal Melissa Gould. “These students came to our school in search of a learning environment that met their individual needs, and we know that when given the opportunity to learn in a way that works best for them, they thrive. Our Class of 2021 is ready to move on with the skills they learned to take on whatever challenges lie ahead.”
The following students are among Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021:
Jack Merrill, Babbitt; Elizabeth Bramblett, Chisholm; Caleb Hunt, Hibbing; Kyle Roberts, Hibbing; Mellisa Larson, Iron; Tristan Lindgren, Orr; Jesse Blaede, Tower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.