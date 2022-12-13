MiningMinnesota’s Lucas named to the TCB 100

DULUTH—Julie Lucas has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023, the MinnesotaMining Board of Directors announced Monday.
Lucas has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August 2022.
“It is very exciting to see Julie listed on the TCB 100,” said LaTisha Gietzen, PolyMet Mining and President of the Board of Directors for MiningMinnesota. “When she assumed the MiningMinnesota executive director role, she was energized to drive awareness for the importance of nonferrous mining in a more sustainable future. This level of statewide recognition is elevating conversations about responsible development in Minnesota.”
Lucas became MiningMinnesota’s executive director in August 2022, bringing vast environmental, industry and community background, knowledge and involvement to the organization. She is dedicated to shifting the narrative surrounding nonferrous mining and Minnesota’s role in the green economy.
“I’m honored and humbled to be listed on the TCB 100,” said Lucas. “I’m also excited to be part of this group of forward-thinking innovators. Responsible mining and domestic mineral production should be prominent in conversations about the future of Minnesota—our renewable future starts here.”
Driven by a diverse coalition of organizations, companies and individuals, MiningMinnesota works with local citizens, businesses and other organizations to bring growth and job creation to the state through the responsible development of natural resources. MiningMinnesota supports constructive, collaborative dialogue about climate change, clean energy, and mining’s role in building our nation’s future.
Minnesota’s world-class mineral deposits contain significant amounts of copper, nickel, cobalt and more. Proposed nonferrous projects in northeast Minnesota have the potential to provide thousands of high-paying jobs and additional funding for students in Minnesota schools, and they are critical elements of a responsible and reliable domestic supply chain.
Before joining MiningMinnesota, Lucas served as Environmental Manager and Water Resources Director for mining and mineral development companies. Lucas also serves as a board member on various regional and community organizations, she is currently on the board of directors for the United Way of NE Minnesota, RAMS and the MN Discovery Center. In addition, Lucas is one of three Township Supervisors in French Township (Side Lake). She holds a Master of Science Degree in Water Resource Science from the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
About MiningMinnesota
MiningMinnesota is an industrial trade organization that advocates for the safe and responsible mining in Minnesota. MiningMinnesota members are representatives of mineral development companies in Minnesota, along with supplier and vendor businesses. The MiningMinnesota board and its members are committed to benefiting local communities and advancing a sustainable future through mining, processing and domestic supply chain utilization of our mineral resources. For more information, visit www.miningminnesota.com.
