A Nashwauk native and pioneer in the mining industry turned 100 years old on Monday.
Mildred “Mickey” Jansson was born in 1923 to Nels and Gerda Nelson in Nashwauk.
In 1943, at 20 years old, Mickey left beauty school in Chicago, Ill. to meet a demand for workers in the mining industry as a result of young men who had worked in the mines answering the call to serve their country in World War II.
“She was the first woman miner,” her son John pointed out.
Mickey and a young woman named Virginia Gordon became the “first and second hire by Mr. Henry ‘Hank’ Hughes at the Butler Brothers mining company near Nashwauk, according to a 2013 Mesabi Daily News Mine section. The two women did a variety of labor, and Mildred served as a guinea pig of sorts, pretesting many of the jobs at the mine—proving them suitable for women, according to the article.
She worked in the mines up until 1945 when she married her husband, Evert, whom she met in the previous year during a visit with her grandparents in Canada, it states in the article.
“I was very happy to have that job,” Mickey said with a smile on Monday, while recalling that her dad also worked in the mines.
Mickey and Evert lived in various parts of the United States and also resided in Canada during their 66 years together. The couple had four children: Evelyn, Rick, Judy and John.
Mickey and Evert moved to a small hydro town called Great Falls, Manitoba up to 1967, according to John. They would return to Minnesota and owned the Balsam Store for a short time, before moving to Calgary, Alberta in the 1980s.
“After that they bounced around between Arizona, Florida and Minnesota at different times,” John said.
In the 2013 article, Mildred is quoted as saying she enjoyed, “66 good years,” with her husband.
Mildred said following Evert’s death in 2012, she moved from Florida back to her roots in Minnesota.
Up until a couple of years ago, Mickey continued to knit and crochet. She was featured in the Hibbing Daily Tribune at 95 for producing more than 700 infant hats that she then delivered by hand to the local hospital for babies of families in need. In that same article, it was noted that she created doll clothes that she would use to dress dolls that she purchased at thrift stores, cleaned and then donated to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
As for the 100-year milestone, the grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven on Monday said, “I haven’t felt any different.”
When asked if exercise and diet played a role in her longevity, she replied, “when I was watching.”
John and his wife, Elaine said Mildred was ahead of the trend with homeopathic remedies, remarking on how healthy she’s remained throughout the years.
When asked for advice on living to 100, Mildred said, “Take it easy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.