Hundreds of mining professionals are primed to have a blast.
The 94th annual meeting of the Minnesota Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) is April 17-19 at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
“The conference is shaping up well,” Katrina Davis, Minnesota SME chair said. “NewRange Copper Nickel will be providing an update on the joint venture between Teck and PolyMet Mining at the Monday Welcome Reception along with the Rock Hounds performing and the trade show is sold out in both arenas.”
For professionals and vendors that provide supplies and services to the industry, it’s the biggest mining event of the year.
The conference features 150 exhibitors from across the midwest, technical sessions, and presentations from some of the nation’s top mining executives.
As a gathering of professionals who value mining and its contributions to the region, state and nation, it’s also an ideal opportunity for mining industry representatives to reconnect with peers.
“We are very excited to be back in Virginia at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center and to have the opportunity to educate our membership and attendees and network with our peers,” Davis said. “We’re looking at about 500 to 600 attendees registered already with more time to go.”
It’s the second consecutive year that the conference has been held in Virginia after for years being held in Duluth.
Having the conference on the Iron Range is a chance to show off the industry, Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota executive director said.
“I grew up in Chisholm and have a lot of Iron Range pride, so I might be a little biased,” Vake said. “But we live in a really unique region. Driving through the area, you could feel the slight shake of mine blast, see massive pieces of equipment being moved down the highway, stop at a reclamation site where the views are stunningly beautiful, and so much more. When it comes to iron mining, you sometimes have to see it to believe it. This is a massive industry that has an incredible impact on all of us. To be able to show off our industries and communities to people who maybe have never visited us before, it’s a big deal for all of us.”
Among conference speakers are Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director and Zack Valdez, U.S. Department of Energy chief of staff for the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains.
Lucas, who will focus on ethics, speaks on “Powering Our Future In an Ethical Way.”
The ethics discussion will dive into how decisions are made daily by each person within the mining industry to ensure that the minerals obtained in Minnesota meet the highest ethical standards and provide for a future that we can support, Lucas said.
“As our state and federal governments establish their clean energy goals, our society must ask, ‘How will those goals be met, who will provide the minerals necessary to build the required infrastructure, and how will we ensure the minerals are obtained in a way that protects the people and the planet’?” Lucas said.
Valdez speaks on “Mine to Market—Expanding, Securing and Supporting the Domestic Energy Supply Chain.”
Tristan Jones of LKAB, an iron ore producer in Sweden, will discuss the future of CO2-free iron, Davis said.
Technology advancements, innovation, growth, and the how the world’s minerals market impacts northeastern Minnesota, will also be addressed.
“What makes this SME conference so impactful are the forward thinking perspectives that come out of it,” Vake said. “Permitting, green steel, the impact of DR and DRI pellets, and what that looks like in the years ahead will all be big topics. This is an opportunity to focus on the future of the iron ore industry.”
A wide variety of conversations are expected at the conference about mining developments in northeastern Minnesota over the past year.
As the federal administration makes a push for electric vehicles and clean energy, northeastern Minnesota’s more than eight billion ton untapped Duluth Complex, will be among key topics.
The complex contains minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, and palladium.
Those are the minerals needed to manufacture electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, medical devices and other clean energy products.
There’s also plenty of other topics on the minds of attendees.
A U.S. Department of the Interior decision placing a 20-year ban on mineral leasing on about 225,000 acres of federal land within the Superior National Forest outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, was one of the major mining actions in recent months.
The joint venture of NewRange Copper Nickel, LLC, and Teck American Inc., brings new strength to advance PolyMet’s NorthMet and Teck’s Mesaba copper nickel projects.
A PERMIT-MN Act authored by U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber and recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives as part of a larger energy-focused Republican bill, aims to create permitting certainty.
On the western Iron Range, United States Steel Corp. plans in 2024 to begin DR-grade pellet production at an approximate $150 million project at its Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin.
A few miles from Keetac, Hibbing Taconite Co.’s long-term future remains uncertain as the taconite plant is running out of crude ore.
Control of mineral leases on 2,664 acres of state land near Nashwauk is as yet undecided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the State Executive Council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.