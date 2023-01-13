A pair of mining-related bills introduced at the Minnesota Legislature are getting the attention of some Iron Range area legislators.
Legislation authored by Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Sen. Kelly Morrison of Deephaven, would transfer the responsibility of promoting mining to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
A second Morrison bill would implement mining restrictions on state land within the Rainy River Watershed.
Two Republican area senators and one DFL area senator, are opposed to the bills.
“The voters in Senate District 7 elected me to come to St. Paul to fight for mining and that’s what I’m going to do,” Republican Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing said. “I’m going to do everything we can to fight this legislation.”
The legislation that would place promotion of mining under DEED rather than the DNR flies in the face of what retired DFL and Independent Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook forged years ago, Farnsworth said.
“It looks like it’s bigger than the federal legislation,” Farnsworth said.
Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids said the Rainy River Watershed legislation would impact mining, the region and the state.
“It could set the Iron Range back decades,” Eichorn said. “These anti-mining bills serve as a reminder of who Democrats really are and what they believe; they don’t like mining plain and simple. These anti-mining bills would kill jobs and devastate the economy up here; they cannot see the light of day.”
DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown said he also opposes the proposed bills.
“Much like I opposed the federal 20-year mining moratorium in the BWCA watershed, I will oppose proposed state restrictions on copper-nickel mining on state owned land in the watershed, as well as oppose transferring responsibility for mining from the DNR commissioner to the DEED commissioner,” Hauschild said.
The DNR opposes the proposal to transfer mining promotion responsibilities to DEED, Jess Richards, DNR assistant director said Thursday.
“The DNR opposes this type of proposal for both fiscal and natural resource protection reasons,” Richards said. “Inherent in the proposal is an assumption that the DNR’s mineral promotion work inappropriately influences DNR’s regulatory decision making for mining proposals. This is absolutely not the case. DNR staff both regulate and encourage the sustainable use of natural resources in many aspects of our work, including forest management, outdoor recreation, and hunting and angling, as well as mineral management. This model is found in many state and federal natural resource agencies because it ensures that decisions on whether to allow a particular resource use are informed by scientists with deep knowledge of the resource.”
“The Minnesota Legislature assigned DNR both mining regulation and mineral promotional duties precisely because it recognized that integrating this work provides more comprehensive and holistic management,” Richards said. “DNR’s mining regulatory role is governed by separate rules and our regulatory decisions are not affected by our role as a fiduciary steward of state owned mineral resources. To the contrary, it is beneficial to house both natural resource protection responsibilities and mineral promotion responsibilities within the DNR because it ensures that there is always a robust consideration of natural resource protection when the DNR evaluates areas for leasing of metallic minerals, aggregate, or dimension stone.”
“By transferring mineral promotional work to DEED, SF169 would make it more difficult to include consideration of natural resource protection factors in the promotion and leasing of the state’s minerals,” Richards said. “Because the bill would direct the transfer of mineral promotion responsibilities from DNR to DEED before fiscal and other impacts have been evaluated, the agencies have not yet estimated the full cost of the transfer.”
MiningMinnesota, which represents the state’s copper-nickel projects, also opposes the legislation.
“Responsible stewardship of Minnesota’s natural resources includes an obligation to best manage abundant mineral resources for the advancement of our society,” Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director said. “MiningMinnesota believes this highly specialized and technical work is best managed by MNDNR and its qualified professionals.”
A U.S. Forest Service Draft Rainy River Withdrawal Assessment in June said copper-nickel mining within the watershed could lead to potential contamination within the watershed.
If a withdrawal of 225,378 acres within the watershed outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness moves ahead, it could lead to a 20-year ban in mining within the watershed.
That would kill the Twin Metals Minnesota copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals project between Ely and Babbitt.
The Twin Metals Minnesota project is part of the Duluth Complex, a roughly eight-billion ton of undeveloped critical mineral reserves that could be used to develop the nation’s green economy.
DFL Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, a former miner and mining supporter, said any bills that could harm mining won’t pass through the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“There will be no anti-mining bills moving through the House of Representatives,” Lislegard said. “Mining will not be a political football in the House of Representatives.”
Under Senate File 167, except with the prior approval of the legislature in those cases of national emergency which have been declared by the Congress and which direct the need for exploration and mining of federal lands within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness or the Rainy River headwaters, and after an investigation and determination by the DNR commissioner, no state-owned or administered land may be leased for exploration or mining of minerals, and no state permits, licenses or leases shall be issued to use any other state natural resources for any mineral exploration or mining operations in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the Rainy River headwaters.
Mining for taconite or iron ore, sand, gravel, and granite may be allowed on state-owned or administered land in the Rainy River headwaters if the DNR commissioner determines that the mining will not be detrimental to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Under Senate File 169, a report on a transition plan that would transfer the responsibility for the promotion of mining to DEED from the DNR, would have to be submitted to legislators by Jan. 15, 2024.
Under statute, state policy provides for the diversification of the state’s mineral economy through long-term support of mineral exploration, evaluation, environmental research, development, production, and commercialization.
Northeastern Minnesota’s mining operations pay about $100 million a year in taxes that support communities, schools, counties, property tax relief, and funding to every public student in Minnesota.
Farnsworth said metro area legislators need to understand the importance of mining to the region, state and nation.
“We can mine and we can mine safely,” Farnsworth said. “These metro legislators that oppose mining need to allow us to do our job.”
