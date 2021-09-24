VIRGINIA — Less than three weeks after opening Virginia’s first miniature golf course, Steve and Tanya Carlson — seated inside the clubhouse — gazed at the activity on greens.
There was a group of Virginia High School students putting through the course for that day’s physical education class; a family with youngsters and a baby in a carrier; a grandma with her adult granddaughter; an older man who returned to play the course solo after enjoying his previous experience at the new venue.
“This is the best office,” Steve Carlson said. His wife agreed.
Both admit they still feel almost like they are living in a dream. Then reality hits. “This is really happening,” Tanya Carlson said with a grin.
In actuality, they are living out their dream.
It was just over one year ago — last Aug. 24, to be exact — that the couple was on a walk out at Big Aspen Trail in Britt, when Tanya stated: “How about we open a mini golf course?”
The Carlsons and their three sons often enjoy a game of mini golf while on vacation, and Tanya realized the Virginia area was lacking in a course of its own.
She’d waited for her husband to perhaps laugh or say it was a silly idea. Rather, he responded, “Let’s do this,” affirming that mini golf is “something we need around here for kids, teens, families — everybody.”
The Carlsons spent the ensuing year working on that dream, opening Greens on Foreteenth on Labor Day.
The 18-hole, professionally built mini golf course — located on 14th Avenue off West Chestnut Street, across from Mesabi Range College — has been a popular place ever since, welcoming school groups and players of all ages, from toddlers to seniors.
The course also complies with Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design. That is one of the reasons the couple chose Harris Miniature Golf Inc., to construct it. The New Jersey-based company builds each of its courses to be wheelchair friendly.
The outer nine holes at Greens on Foreteenth are wheelchair accessible, and the business has putters that adjust to be used from wheelchairs, complete with a contraption on top that scoops up golf balls, allowing a person to do so from a seated position.
The mini golf course features a rock waterfall, creek and pond. Hole 13, in which players putt into the water and the ball comes out through a log, has been a favorite. Each hole has some sort of fun tunnel or obstacle, Steve Carlson said.
Players are often impressed that there is a practice green and full-sized flags, not often common for mini golf, he added.
While right in town, the course is along the edge of a wooded area, Tanya Carlson noted. It was the only parcel of land for sale when the couple sought a location for their dream course, and the Carlsons worked with the City of Virginia to rezone the land for their use.
At the time, it was overgrown with weeds and tall grasses, but that didn’t inhibit the couple. Nor did becoming newbie business owners. They just took it one step at a time, Steve Carlson said.
The Carlsons applied for and received an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation infrastructure grant, along with a grant from the Virginia-Eveleth Economic Development Authority, and financing through NorthRidge Community Credit Union in Virginia. They worked with Betsy Olivanti of the Northeast Small Business Development Center.
And they enlisted the help of area businesses for excavating, landscaping, electrical and other needs, including Northwoods Construction, of Virginia; Bougalis Inc., of Hibbing; Reichel Electric of Cook; Grussendorf Nursery, of Duluth; and Kunnari’s Farm Market, of Virginia.
Benchmark Engineering Inc., of Mountain Iron, was instrumental in plotting the location, assuring it would fit the course. Tanya Carlson laughed that she was initially out using a tape measure and ribbon.
Mesabi Sign Co., of Virginia, is also making signage for the business.
There is still a bit of work to be done, including finishing touches on the club house, setting up a cooler and freezer for soda and pre-packaged ice cream for sale, and installation of lighting around the course so it can host night golf. But, most importantly, the actual 18 holes are complete, Steve Carlson said.
It was, however, said the couple, “a race to the end.”
Carpet on the greens was just being laid the Saturday evening before opening day, and a tent the owners were using before the clubhouse was ready blew away, they laughed.
Tanya Carlson said she was anxious the moment she hit “post” on the business’ Facebook page announcing that Sunday that it would be open the following day. Within a half hour, the post had been shared 46 times. “It was overwhelming to say the least.”
But as soon as patrons began to show up — coming from across the Iron Range and from as far as Duluth and Cloquet — the Carslons knew they’d made the right decision.
They most enjoy “looking out and seeing people enjoying themselves” — families walking to the business from their homes for an evening game, kids riding their bikes over to play a round, people taking photos on the course, children smiling and giggling.
There are future plans for the course — which will be open each year from early-May to late-October, weather permitting — including setting up tournaments and leagues. Season passes will be available next year.
The Carlsons are already trying a few new things, such as hosting food trucks and recognizing players who make a hole-in-one by posting their photos to social media.
On Sunday, Greens on Foreteenth will hold a hole-in-one contest on the 18th hole. Players who make it will receive a free T-shirt and a round of golf.
And the Carlsons say to watch for something spooky happening at the course on Halloween.
An official grand opening party is planned for sometime in October; it will be announced on the business’ Facebook page.
Greens on Foreteenth is currently open from noon to dusk, but hours will eventually be expanded.
Customers often thank the Carlsons before heading out, Steve Carlson said, noting his amazement that “they are thanking us.”
“People are excited to have something else to do in Virginia,” he said, adding that he and Tanya are glad to be part of the revitalization and growth of the city.
“We want to be a mini vacation” for locals, and “part of your vacation” for visitors, he said.
Greens on Foreteenth is “mini golf, big fun,” Steve Carlson said with a smile, as he glanced out the open door of the clubhouse. “This is what we envisioned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.