Stauber, Eighth District congressman from Hermantown and U.S. House of Representatives Subcomittee on Energy and Mineral Resources chairman, holds a hearing today on his Permitting for Mining Needs (PERMIT-MN Act) bill.
“I’m looking forward to bringing the legislation to my colleagues on the subcommittee and having a good discussion on it,” Stauber said. “The whole goal is that permitting reform has been needed in the mining sector for some time. It’s a really, really good bill that can help move mining forward in an open and transparent way with certainty.”
The bill is Stauber’s first of the 118th Congress.
It’s designed to streamline the permitting process for mining project across the nation to secure domestic mineral supply chains.
Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director, said the bill is aimed at supporting northeastern Minnesota mineral projects and others.
“HR 209 strives to evolve our environmental review and permitting processes as we move toward a clean energy future that is supported by critical mineral projects here in Minnesota,” Lucas said. “MiningMinnesota appreciates Congressman Stauber’s efforts to identify opportunities for improvements within the system that continue to provide for environmental protection and also allow for greater clarity and certainty within the process.”
Northeastern Minnesota’s Duluth Complex is one of the world’s largest untapped reserves of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals.
The complex contains 95 percent of America’s nickel reserves, 88 percent of cobalt reserves, 51 percent of platinum, 48 percent of palladium, and 34 percent of copper.
The complex holds enough minerals to help build hundreds of millions of electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, electronic devices, medical devices, and electricity transmission equipment.
After today’s hearing, the bill will be marked up and move to the House floor, Stauber said.
“I hope that my Democratic colleagues on the other side of the aisle who are anti-mining come with an open mind and ask really thoughtful questions of our witnesses on domestic mining,” Stauber said. “Obviously, they’re aware that if we’re going to transition to EV’s (electric vehicles) and such, we’re going to need mining in America.”
Stauber said he hopes the U.S. Senate will move the bill or a version of it following a House passage.
“We would hope that one of our two Minnesota senators (Amy Klobuchar or Tina Smith) would bring it up and if there’s any changes, it would go to conference,” Stauber said. “It’s a really good permitting bill for mining that has competent measures in it.”
Stauber said he’s also hopeful that Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will also be supportive of mining permitting reform.
“I think Joe Manchin understands permitting reform is needed not only in the mining sector, but other manufacturing sectors,” Stauber said. “I think Senator Manchin and others are going to be very, very interested in this bill once it passes the House.”
Only Alaska has more mineral wealth than Minnesota in the United States, Stauber said.
“We need an administration that has the political will to want to dominate in the energy and critical mineral sector,” Stauber said. “And this administration will not mine domestically.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.