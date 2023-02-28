Stauber, Eighth District congressman from Hermantown and U.S. House of Representatives Subcomittee on Energy and Mineral Resources chairman, holds a hearing today on his Permitting for Mining Needs (PERMIT-MN Act) bill.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the legislation to my colleagues on the subcommittee and having a good discussion on it,” Stauber said. “The whole goal is that permitting reform has been needed in the mining sector for some time. It’s a really, really good bill that can help move mining forward in an open and transparent way with certainty.”

