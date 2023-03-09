Federal legislation that would reform permitting for domestic mineral projects has passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee.
The bill, carried by House Republicans, includes Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber’s PERMIT-MN Act.
The federal legislation on Thursday passed the Natural Resources Committee.
“Today was a major step toward unleashing the full potential of American energy and mineral resources,” Stauber said in a news release. “By updating the onerous permitting process and limiting frivolous litigation, this permitting legislation will create certainty for domestic energy projects, secure our domestic energy and mineral supply chains, create jobs, and lower costs for Americans. I look forward to a floor vote on this critical legislation in coming weeks.”
Stauber’s PERMIT-MN Act is designed to promote the utilization of America’s mineral resources.
The bill would help streamline permitting processes to secure domestic minerals supply chains.
In northeastern Minnesota, the Duluth Complex is one of the world’s largest undeveloped reserves of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals.
The complex contains 95 percent of America’s nickel reserves, 88 percent of cobalt reserves, 51 percent of platinum, 48 percent of palladium, and 34 percent of copper.
The PERMIT-MN Act and other mineral permitting reform bills become part of House Resolution 1, known as the Lower Energy Costs Act.
Additional permitting reform provisions included in the House resolution have advanced through the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
