VIRGINIA—One of three men involved in a stabbing attack of a business owner in Babbitt in July of 2021 is facing up to 20 years in prison after a jury found Donald James Miller, 34, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the 1st-degree following a short trial last week in Sixth District Court in Virginia.

Sentencing will be held on May 11.

