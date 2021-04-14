VIRGINIA — This is a milestone year — both locally and globally — for the volunteer organization known as Soroptimist.
The Virginia Soroptimist Club, the only remaining one in northeastern Minnesota, is celebrating its 65th anniversary of helping to improve the lives of women and girls in the community — something it has been doing since it was chartered in 1956.
Soroptimist International, formed in 1921 in Oakland, California, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Launched at a time when until then women were not permitted to join service organizations, the global entity now has about 160,000 members and supporters in 21 countries and territories worldwide.
While most people have heard of the Soroptimist organization, many are not exactly sure what it does, say members of the Virginia club, who range in age from 30 to 90.
It’s ultimate goal is to empower and better the lives of women and girls. The local club does this through raising money to give back to the community via service projects, scholarships, and initiatives that assist females in the area.
The name Soroptimist, loosely translated from the Latin, means “best for women and girls,” said Mary Eddy Samuelson, a 38-year member of the Virginia club.
“The mission of our organization, helping women and girls achieve their dreams to achieve a better life, education and occupation, drew me into the Soroptimist club,” said Samuelson, who has served as club president several times, as well as governor-elect, governor and district director of the five-state North Central Region, consisting of Soroptimists from Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa, Nebraska, and some from Superior, Wis.
The Virginia club is the biggest in the region, added Samuelson.
“We have 40 members in our little town,” said current President Sue Beck.
The past year during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for the Virginia Soroptimist Club, as it has for other service organizations unable to hold important events and fundraisers, said Beck, a longtime Virginia travel agent. But the club has adjusted, holding meetings and presentations over Zoom.
Sixty-five years is a long time for a service club to exist in a community, she said.
The club owes much to its “pioneers” — the local women who heard about the global volunteer organization in the mid-1950s and wanted to be part of the mission of transforming the lives and status of women and girls, Beck said.
Those founding women believed that the stronger women are in a community, the stronger the community is itself.
During the fall of 1956, a handful of Virginia career women met with the Duluth Soroptimist Club. After many meetings and much planning, 17 women, including organizing member Marguerite Grams, became the charter members of the newly formed Soroptimist International Club of Virginia during a ceremony and celebration held at the Coates Hotel that January.
The charter members were “strong, energetic, intelligent business women — real movers and shakers,” Beck said.
At the time, the Soroptimist organization consisted of career women. While that is no longer a requirement, many members are professionals in their community and enjoy both the social and networking aspects of being a Soroptimist, she added.
Grams, who started the American Red Cross in Virginia during World War II and was instrumental in building it into a highly effective organization in the community, led the club’s first service project, which promoted safety, according to Virginia Soroptimist materials.
Grams, who died at age 104 in 2015, remained a member until the end of her life.
Two years after Grams chartered the club, Alice Nettell took over the reins. Nettell, who was the executive director of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) in Virginia for many years and involved in many other efforts to make the Virginia community a better place, helped organize the club’s rummage and candy sales that were among its first fundraisers to support local charities in the 1950s.
Through the decades, the club changed with the times.
For example, its “Bonnie Boutique” of the 1960s later became the “Soroptimist Boutique,” focused on other fashion items when hats were no longer as popular.
But its core mission remained the same.
During the 1980s and 1990s, the club accomplished things such as supplying the mall in Virginia with a wheelchair, funding a hairdressing unit at the local convalescent center, working to get women involved in the political process, and sponsoring self-defense workshops and youth forums.
It also worked on global outreach and developed “friendship links” with Soroptimist clubs in England, Finland and Japan.
During those years, the woman also began making and selling apple strudel as an annual fundraiser during Virginia’s Land of the Loon summer celebration.
In the years since, two signature programs that evolved from other initiates and have become the heart of the organization.
The Live Your Dream campaign provides monetary awards to women who are the head of their households and returning to school to develop their education and career paths for the betterment of their families.
The Dream It Be It campaign offers guidance, training and mentorship to high school females. For instance, high school girls can shadow a Soroptimist member on the job, said local musician and music teacher Shannon Gunderson, the club’s corresponding secretary.
Often recipients of Live Your Dream “turn around and become Soroptimists” as a way of giving back, said Samuelson, who is a pioneer in her own right. She was the second woman in the state to be hired as a State Farm agent.
The Virginia club hosts several fundraisers each year, including a movie night and purse bingo.
It’s other community projects include sponsoring girls for the Mesabi Family YMCA’s summer program and for the local SWOP summer work program; participating in Salvation Army bell ringing; supplying feminine hygiene products to school nurse offices at hight schools in the Quad Cities of Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron and Gilbert; highway cleanup; food shelf item collection; providing a nursing scholarships to local college women; supporting awareness programs regarding human trafficking and dating violence; providing incentive assistance for women in the Hybrid Drug Court program; and giving gifts to local nursing home residents at Christmastime.
Today, as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the club holding a Zoom presentation with Jeanne Olson of the Northern St. Louis County Sexual Assault Program and local Judge Michelle Anderson, who are speaking about the local Girls Court program.
The Virginia Soroptimist club also started a clothes program to help young women look nice while going out on job interviews, said longtime member Josie Elioff, who was instrumental in initiating the nursing scholarship.
Beck, who joined the club in the early-1990s, said she and other members have formed lifelong friendships with other Soroptimists.
But best of all, they have helped other women and girls to become strong members of the community.
“There have been many changes for this club of 65 years, but the one constant is our mission and vision — to provide women and girls the access to education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment,” she said.
She is proud to be a part of assuring that “women and girls have the resources and opportunity to reach their full potential and live their dreams.”
