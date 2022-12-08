MOUNTAIN IRON—Mountain Iron-Buhl students will enact the least offensive play in the whole darn world beginning tonight and continuing through the weekend.
Imagine Mercutio and Tybalt in William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” stabbing each other with harmless balloons instead of swords; or Euripides’ Greek tragedy, “Medea,” void of the murder of mother and sons, with only chickens killed and, eventually, no more violence than the cutting of, well, stocks of celery.
That’s what happens when a script is put through the Play Purifier, which assures no one is offended, vegans included, said the new co-director of the MIB Speech and Drama club, Dominick Olivanti, explaining the comic plot of one of a collection of plays the students in grades seven to 12 will perform.
Audiences will be treated to three short comedies during each performance, starting with opening night at 7 p.m. today at Merritt Elementary Auditorium, followed by shows at 7 p.m. Friday, and 5 p.m. Sunday. Doors open a half hour prior to each production.
The first half will feature Jonathan Rand’s “The Least Offensive Play in the Whole Darn World,” and “DMV Tyrant,” a one-act play written by Christopher Durang.
After a 15-minute intermission with coffee, hot chocolate and popcorn offered for a free-will donation, students will perform James Rayfield’s “Help Wanted,” a play about teenagers and the amusing (perhaps not to them) struggles of first jobs.
The club is calling the production “Dawn of a New Age; A Collection.”
After all, it’s a “new age” for performing arts at MIB since Anna Amundson stepped down after 28 years as director, and former MIB students Anne Janckila, an American Sign Language interpreter with the state, and Olivanti, a Bemidji State University full-ride scholarship vocal graduate and Amundson’s nephew, took over the program this school year.
The duo is trying some new things—from planning a trip to New York City’s Broadway district in an effort to expand the students’ horizons, funded with admission proceeds, to offering online show ticket sales.
For the first time, attendees can buy admission through Brown Paper Tickets, with options of mobile tickets or will-call pickup, making use of technology, Olivanti said. A link can be found on the MIB Speech and Drama Facebook page. Tickets for “Dawn of a New Age” will also be sold at the door.
Cost is $7 general admission; $5 for students and seniors; and free for MIB students and staff.
The club has additionally formed a cooperative with students at East Range Academy of Technology & Science (ERATS) in Mountain Iron.
The co-directors also plan to bring musicals to MIB, which have historically not been a big part of the school’s drama department, Olivanti said.
But with a later start to auditions this fall, they decided to go with a simpler set of scripts for the December performances. Besides, the plays are comedic and a good way to kick off the “new age”—with lots of laughter, Olivanti said.
The collection of plays are “entraining,” said Kaylee Chesser, MIB senior captain of the club. “A lot of people will like it and hopefully it will make people laugh.”
Captain Leighton Helander, 16, a junior at MIB, agreed. “The audience will enjoy it. It should be kinda funny,” he said.
“The Least Offensive Play in the Whole Darn World” tells the story of shady salesmen promoting their Play Purifier, which claims to eliminate foul language and anything “offensive” in classic plays.
“DMV Tyrant” features a back-and-forth dialogue between a woman trying to renew her driver’s license at the Department of Motor Vehicle, and a stereotypical “DMV lady.”
“Any sort of issue you’ve heard about at the DMV happens in this skit,” Olivanti said.
The cast includes 21 students—and “they are ready,” Olivanti said. “They are prepared and have everything well-memorized.” In fact, the performances could have taken place much earlier with how rehearsed the kids are, he said.
While he and Janckila guide the students, they have truly “taken ownership” of the club and have put in the hard work, often pushing each other to “memorize quicker or to remember that prop,” Olivanti said.
The student actors learned their lines so fast after beginning rehearsals in late-October that there was time to focus on fine details and techniques, such as how their feet are pointed and when to take a breath during lines, noted Olivanti, who attended MIB and graduated from Virginia High School in 2018.
He said he was blessed with drama and speech instructors who supported him, and he hopes to do the same for MIB students.
Olivanti’s goal is to take the club to New York for behind-the-scenes tours and workshops on Broadway and visits to NYC theater schools, to show the kids that even at a rural northern Minnesota school, the world stage is open to them.
“Everybody deserves that opportunity. You can chase after big dreams,” he said. “Anne and I are fully committed to that. The (school) district has been supportive, too.”
It’s really been a team effort, he said, with administration, sports coaches and more parents than ever getting involved in promoting MIB’s performing arts.
Many of the student performers are also athletes and involved in other activities, Olivanti noted, adding that he is proud to be at a school where the “Three ‘A’s’” are valued—“academics, arts and athletics”—making for well-rounded students.
Chesser and Helander said theater has helped to build their self assurance and pursuance of performing arts.
“Being in drama and speech has helped my confidence,” Helander said. “I used to be more shy, but I’ve gotten better at talking.”
Chesser, who is involved in dance, said she is appreciative of “how kind everyone is to each other” in the club. “The best part is the people and how dedicated they are.”
The students really deserve the credit for the success of the club—not to mention the hilarity and entertainment this latest MIB production promises, Olivanti added. “I give them the paddle, but they row.”
And that, he said, “is super rewarding.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.