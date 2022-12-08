MOUNTAIN IRON—Mountain Iron-Buhl students will enact the least offensive play in the whole darn world beginning tonight and continuing through the weekend.

Imagine Mercutio and Tybalt in William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” stabbing each other with harmless balloons instead of swords; or Euripides’ Greek tragedy, “Medea,” void of the murder of mother and sons, with only chickens killed and, eventually, no more violence than the cutting of, well, stocks of celery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments