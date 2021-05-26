MI-B graduation walk

Mountain Iron-Buhl High School seniors completed their school journey with a parade through the grade school were they received congratulations from the school's youngest students. The seniors will have their commencement Thursday evening at 7:00.

 Mark Sauer

Mountain Iron-Buhl High School seniors completed their school journey with a parade through the grade school were they received congratulations from the school’s youngest students. The seniors will have their commencement Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments