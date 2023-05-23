Mesabi Musical Theatre’s summer musical is back with “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” a stage adaptation of the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Performances will be this summer at the new Rock Ridge High School performing arts center. Auditions will be held Tuesday, May 23, at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School band room (enter through door 6 at the new gym). Singing and acting auditions begin at 6 p.m.

