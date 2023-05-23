Mesabi Musical Theatre’s summer musical is back with “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” a stage adaptation of the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Performances will be this summer at the new Rock Ridge High School performing arts center. Auditions will be held Tuesday, May 23, at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School band room (enter through door 6 at the new gym). Singing and acting auditions begin at 6 p.m.
Publisher Music Theatre International said in a news release, “The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs, it is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.” Songs include “Pure Imagination,” “The Candyman,” “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” and the Oompa-Loompas’ choruses.
The production team includes Tucker Nelson, producer; Demetri Johnson, director; Kasie Johnson, assistant director and choreographer; Sheila Wilcox, music director; Dominick Olivanti, vocal director; Dustin Davidson, lighting and sound designer; and Susan Nelson, costumer, with costumes provided by the Lyric Center for the Arts.
“The Mesabi Musical Theatre board and production staff are as eager to begin rehearsals as Charlie is to find Wonka’s Golden Ticket,” Tucker Nelson said. “We have missed performing for Iron Range audiences, and it’s time to return to the stage. We chose ‘Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka’ for its familiar story, its intergenerational cast, and the fun technical challenges it presents.”
Roles are available for children, teens, and adults. Characters range from leads (Willy Wonka and Charlie Bucket) to non-speaking squirrels. There will also be opportunities to help with set construction, publicity, hair and makeup, and ushering.
“We welcome performers of all experience levels from across the Range,” Tucker Nelson added. “All participants feel proud of their contribution, and theatre creates unique, long-lasting friendships. You will also be some of the first performers in Rock Ridge High School’s fantastic performing arts center—what a treat!”
This title is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com)
