Mesabi Metallics is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources termination of mineral leases that Mesabi Metallics had held on state land near Nashwauk.
Mesabi Metallics, LLC., filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court, asking for an order granting a review of the court of appeals decision.
A decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court on whether to hear the petition isn’t expected for weeks.
It’s the third legal challenge filed by Mesabi Mesabi Metallics since its state mineral leases at the project site were terminated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
It’s also the latest step in an ongoing story over development of one of the Iron Range’s most richest remaining bodies of iron ore.
“The Minnesota DNR is deeply disappointed that Mesabi Metallics continues to tie up the valuable ore near Nashwauk,” the DNR said Wednesday in a statement. “The DNR cannot lease the state ore to a credible miner and create revenues for local communities, K-12 education and the university system while Mesabi Metallics continues to appeal. With strong decisions in DNR’s favor by both the Ramsey County District Court and Minnesota Court of Appeals, we will ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to decline the case so we can move forward.”
Mesabi Metallics since 2017 has been seeking to develop the project formerly known as Essar Steel Minnesota.
The project dates to 2003.
In its initial stages, the project was known as Minnesota Steel Industries.
However, the DNR in May 2021 moved to terminate mineral leases held by Mesabi Metallics on 2,664 acres of state land at the site, saying Mesabi Metallics did not meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement amendment.
Since the lease termination, the DNR’s action has been upheld by two lower courts.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals in early October ruled in favor of the DNR in the wake of a Mesabi Metallics appeal.
The court of appeals ruling upheld the earlier Ramsey County District Court decision affirming the DNR’s action.
But Mesabi Metallics is again challenging the court decisions.
In an eight-page filing to the Minnesota Supreme Court, Mesabi Metallics said nothing in the Master Lease Agreement amendment stated that time was of the essence for completing a “conditions precedent,” nor did the agreement provide for automatic termination if the conditions were not satisfied by a May 1, 2021 date.
Mesabi Metallics said it diligently and persistently worked to satisfy all conditions of the lease agreement by May 1, 2021.
However, “notwithstanding its Herculean efforts,” the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Mesabi Metallics from fully accomplishing all of the agreement conditions by May 1, 2021, Mesabi Metallics said in the filing.
Depositing $100 million rather than $200 million into an account for the project by May 1, 2021, as agreed to in the Master Lease Agreement amendment, was sufficient to fund the company’s operations for several months and did not impact Mesabi Metallics operations or its compliance with other lease obligations, according to the court petition.
The status of the state mineral leases are a major topic in Iron Range mining.
With Hibbing Taconite Co. projected to run out of crude ore around 2025, Hibbing Taconite majority owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., is seeking to obtain the mineral leases to keep the taconite plant running.
Without a new source of crude ore, Hibbing Taconite would permanently close.
United States Steel Corp., which operates Keetac in Keewatin, has also expressed interest in the mineral leases.
United States Steel is minority owner of Hibbing Taconite.
The DNR must file a response to Mesabi Metallics’ petition for review with the Minnesota Supreme Court by Nov. 23.
The Minnesota Supreme Court would then within two to six weeks decide whether to hear the petition.
If the court declines to take the case, the litigation in state court over DNR’s termination of the leases is complete, according to the DNR.
Mesabi Metallics did not provide an email request for comment.
