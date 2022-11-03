Mesabi Metallics is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources termination of mineral leases that Mesabi Metallics had held on state land near Nashwauk.

Mesabi Metallics, LLC., filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court, asking for an order granting a review of the court of appeals decision.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments