Mesabi Metallics is taking direct aim at Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. over the hotly-contested state mineral leases at the Mesabi Metallics’ project site near Nashwauk.

Mesabi Metallics LLC, said Tuesday that Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president and chief executive officer, recently said Hibbing Taconite Co. will close if it doesn’t acquire the state mineral leases, as reported in the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments