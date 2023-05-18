Mesabi Metallics issued a statement Wednesday in response to the Itasca County Board of Commissioners asking the Minnesota Executive Council to split the state mineral leases near Nashwauk.
The Mesabi Metallics statement is as follows:
We welcome the intervention of Itasca County urging the Executive Council to support the Mesabi Metallics project.
Mesabi Metallics has already invested over $1.5 billion in the taconite mining and pelletization plant and has accelerated construction for completing the project by March 2026. Eighty percent of engineering design is completed, 50% of construction is completed and approximately four million labor hours have been spent on the project.
Presently, fifty (50) trade union workers are already at site and heavy cranes have arrived and are operating on the site for the construction of the project.
As the activity ramps up, there will be more trade union workers on site.
About $500 million worth equipment is lying at the site.
The project is fully supported by local contractors and the trade unions.
Mesabi Metallics has planned well and is on track to complete the project by March 2026.
“The commissioners understand how much we already have invested into our Nashwauk operations, and that—while external factors had delayed us—we are moving full steam ahead,” Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer said. “For example, since early spring, we have awarded $15.6 million in contracts with work now underway by local union workers. This week, another $15 million in contracts will be let. By late May, another $25 million will be awarded.”
If the Executive Council does not consider keeping the 30 Nashwauk state mineral leases for Mesabi Metallics, the project would be at serious risk leading to significant loss of funding to schools and universities, deprive the Iron Range of new cutting edge technology to aid green steel production through a value added DRI plant, discourage a project which has all required permits, lose opportunity of significant job creation in the local community—350 direct jobs, 700 indirect jobs and 1000 construction jobs.
We are confident that the Executive Council of State of Minnesota would consider all such relevant factors and take an informed decision.
Mesabi Metallics would be ready to do whatever is required to serve the best interests of Itasca County, the Iron Range and the State of Minnesota.
Any solution that is just, equitable and fair to all stakeholders in this range would be welcomed and supported by Mesabi Metallics.
