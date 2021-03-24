Mesabi Metallics permit bill heard in committee

State senators with the Mining and Forestry Policy Committee on Tuesday held their first hearing on a bill that would solidify state mineral leases at the Mesabi Metallics for up to two years should the company fail to meet construction and financing terms set by Minnesota regulators.
Currently, Mesabi Metallics faces a May 1 deadline to produce about $900 million in financing and an offtake pellet agreement. If the company fails to meet the deadline or gain approval from the state Department of Natural Resources, the agency could terminate the mineral lease agreement at the Nashwauk project site.
Without state minerals, the project would likely lose all interest from investors and about 40% of the mineable ore at the site. A new permitting and environmental review process could span a number of years, placing a significant time restraint on a new company to develop in Nashwauk.
Independent State Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, chief author of S.F. 2112, called the legislation “a little bit of an insurance policy” with the mining company as local lawmakers try to salvage a project expected to provide 700 construction and 350 permanent jobs, plus spin-off opportunities.
His bill calls for a safety net should the project fail and allows the DNR and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to keep environmental permits active — unless they need to be amended to comply with federal law — while the state works to develop the site with a new company. Tomassoni told lawmakers that the bill would also provide for a scenario later down the road if construction deadlines are not met, whether by failure of Mesabi Metallics or other steel industry and economic factors.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Even if everything is in place for DNR to accept, anything could happen in the very near future. We could have a downturn, the steel industry could get besieged by illegal dumping of steel or there could be a recession that stops it.”
The mine and pellet plant have been in works since 2003 but have failed to launch due to market conditions, a massive 2016 bankruptcy filing, numerous ownership changes and a litany of missed construction and payment deadlines.
Patrick Hynes, an attorney representing the project’s parent company, Essar Capital Americas, told the Senate committee that they have signed an offtake agreement “with a larger global trading firm for global and domestic pellets” and are recruiting for construction, operations and support teams.
Jess Richards, assistant commissioner of the DNR, confirmed Wednesday that an offtake agreement was submitted and the agency is reviewing, but “at this point in our review the data is protected, so I am not able to comment on who the global trading firm is.” It’s widely expected to be Mercuria, a Swiss-based trading firm with links to the project as an investor.
Construction firm Fluor is set to oversee construction, which could resume in the second quarter of this year with a 36-month timeline to complete the pellet plant, and Hynes said Mesabi Metallics is working with financial advisers toward a funding package. He added they were neutral on the bill and didn’t need it to comply with the state’s terms.
“We’re making good progress to meet the financial goals,” Hynes said.
Meantime, Iron Range lawmakers remain skeptical of Mesabi Metallics and the project’s current path forward.
It was first permitted in 2008 and after numerous stops and starts, filed a $1.1 billion bankruptcy case in 2016 under former operators Essar Steel Minnesota, a subsidiary of Essar Global. Chippewa Capital Partners won a bankruptcy bid on the project in 2017, and in 2019, Essar Global again became the majority shareholder of Mesabi Metallics.
The return of the original parent company rankled state officials, who moved to debar Essar from doing business in the state, meaning — though they could still own a financial stake in the project — they could not operate it. That much was conveyed in December 2020 by the state Executive Council when it signed off on a lease extension for the company, almost a year after it failed to meet numerous financial and construction deadlines set forth in the original lease agreement.
Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, was also skeptical of the ownership structure at Mesabi Metallics. She questioned who was running the company, and the DNR deferred to Hynes, who pointed to the India-based Essar’s status as majority shareholder.
“An Indian-majority owned mine in Minnesota?” she asked. “That’s interesting. I find that very curious.”
Essar Capital Americas, the subsidiary most associated with filings about the project, is another subsidiary of Essar Global. It’s based in New York and managed by Madhu Vuppuluri, who was the lead executive of the Nashwauk project up to its 2016 bankruptcy filing.
Most of the questioning centered around the function of environmental permits from one project owner to another.
Joe Henderson, director of Land and Minerals for the DNR, said it depends on the individual permit in most cases. If the project changes hands with active permits, and the general nuts and bolts of the proposal stay the same, the transition is easier and could require the agency to review if another environmental assessment is needed.
When permits expire, they need to be reissued, but Henderson added mining permits are often amended depending on how quickly the operation mines its permitted ore body.
“Permits can be amended or transferred, but they also need to be renewed periodically,” he said. “Some have shorter and longer terms.”
The original permits for the Nashwauk site allowed for mining, a pellet plant, direct-reduced iron capabilities and steelmaking. That’s still the goal, Tomassoni told the committee, and is the only land use the site can be tailored to in the future. It was originally owned and managed by Butler Taconite and closed in 1985, leaving decades of mineable ore in its wake.
“This is a mining site. We’re going to mine ore at this site one of these days,” he continued. “The fact of that matter is, whatever happens, there is basically going to be the same thing the permits are in place for.”
The DNR and MPCA both testified that the agencies were neutral on the bill.
No action was taken by the committee or Chair Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. He’s a co-sponsor of the legislation with Tomassoni and Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook.
