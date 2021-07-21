The saga goes on.
A deal announced Tuesday under which Mesabi Metallics purchased 3,200 acres of land at the site of its planned iron ore plant in Nashwauk gives the company ownership of the land, according to the company.
But it doesn't give Mesabi Metallics the ability to mine iron ore from the acquired property.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., holds lease rights on the property for 47 more years, Pat Persico, Cleveland-Cliffs director, corporate communications said Wednesday.
“MM's (Mesabi Metallics) announcement does not impact or affect in any manner the full control Cleveland-Cliffs has over approximately 3,800 acres of land which we own outright or for which we have lease rights through 2068,” Persico said in an email.
What it means is that as Mesabi Metallics seeks to finish its proposed iron ore project, Cleveland-Cliffs maintains lease rights on the 3,200 acres now owned by Mesabi Metallics.
It's the latest twist on an ongoing skirmish for control of some of the Iron Range's highest quality iron ore.
“I was aware they (Mesabi Metallics) were seeking to purchase land, but I didn't know where it was at,” Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari said.
Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday that the property acquisition “brings us one step closer to completing and running a facility that will provide more than 350 well-paying operations jobs plus 800 spin-off jobs.”
However, with Cleveland-Cliffs holding the lease rights, Mesabi Metallics officials affirmed Wednesday that the company doesn't have a near-term prospect of being able to mine the ore for its planned 7 million ton-per-year iron ore pellet project.
Cleveland-Cliffs in 2017 acquired lease rights on the 3,200 acres from Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties.
Mesabi Metallics said Tuesday that it bought the 3,200 acres from Butlertac Holdings, LLC.
Butlertac Holdings is part of Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties, Dale Kurschner, a Mesabi Metallics spokesman said.
Cleveland-Cliffs also holds outright ownership of about 500 acres at the site, according to the company.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in May terminated Mesabi Metallics mineral leases on 2,665.45 acres of state land at the site. The DNR said Mesabi Metallics did not meet terms of a December 2020 master lease amendment.
Mesabi Metallics followed by suing the DNR.
Iron ore at the site is among the best-quality left on Minnesota's Iron Range.
When Butler Taconite closed at the site in 1985, company officials estimated 356 million tons of iron ore pellets could be made from the site's remaining crude ore.
The Mesabi Metallics project has been under development since 2003 under several different names, companies and leadership teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.