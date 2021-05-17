Former U.S. Steel veteran Larry Sutherland was announced Sunday night as the new chief operating officer at Mesabi Metallics as the company faces termination of state mineral leases at its stalled out iron ore project in Nashwauk.
Meanwhile, the company said it has formally disputed the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ legal basis for beginning the lease termination process, again citing the COVID-19 crisis in India for delaying $100 million cash to the project.
Sutherland takes over day-to-day operations of the planned pellet plant construction and mine in Nashwauk without a clear future for Mesabi Metallics or another entity at the site. He’s also the first publicly acknowledged figurehead leading the project since former CEO Gary Heasley departed in 2019.
When the DNR started the lease termination process on May 5, the agency said the company nullified an amended agreement by failing to meet all its conditions, giving Mesabi Metallics until about May 25 to complete construction on the pellet plant and other tasks of the original lease deal.
That’s unlikely to happen given the timeline, the amount of work to be done on site and parent company Essar Global’s past failures to build the pellet plant dating back to its 2016 bankruptcy.
The formal challenge of the state’s decision instead suggests the leases and amended agreement, approved in December last year by the Executive Council, could be decided in a courtroom.
Still, Sutherland’s hiring brings a recognizable name with a resumé dating back to decades on the Iron Range when he worked at the Nashwauk site’s predecessor, Butler Taconite as a millwright until 1985.
He retired from U.S. Steel in 2020 as the Minnesota Ore Operations manager after seven years and joined the fledgling Prairie River Minerals, which has struggled to restart a viable business at the former Magnetation/ERP Iron Ore site.
“I am excited to join Mesabi Metallics’s journey to complete the largest investment program in the history of Minnesota at the former Butler Taconite Mine, where I started my iron ore and steel career about 40 years ago,” Sutherland said in a press release. “I look forward to being part of an enterprise that will create multi-generation jobs at Nashwauk, from the construction phase through decades of ongoing operations.”
Mesabi Metallics said it’s expecting “new and significant” activity on the Nashwauk site this month, including contracts for steel works and other services. This week, about 40 workers are expected on site and the numbers “is expected to increase substantially soon, following contractor mobilization and site readiness.”
The company said it believes it met all conditions of last year’s lease amendment with the DNR, including commitments on $850 million in financing and an offtake pellet agreement, as well as half of $200 million in cash required by the agreement. Mesabi officials said the $100 million received is “more than adequate to progress construction activities for the coming months” and its financier needed more time “on the grounds of significant disruption caused in travel and working conditions” due to COVID-19.
DNR officials said the agency received the company’s submissions May 1 and on May 5 “determined Mesabi failed to demonstrate it had $200 million immediately available in its accounts.” Cash funds from the company were a key part of the amended lease agreement as Essar Global had failed numerous times to make required payments to the state and Essar Steel Minnesota officials are still part of a trustee lawsuit alleging they abused funds for the original project site in 2016, leading to its bankruptcy filing.
DNR officials told the Mesabi Tribune that Madhu Vuppuluri, the former CEO of Essar Steel Minnesota, was not part of talks with the state about the ongoing leases. A federal bankruptcy judge recently denied Vuppuluri’s motion to dismiss himself from the original bankruptcy case.
Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel have expressed interest in the leases should termination complete. Cliffs has sought the property for several years and controls 3,700 acres within the Nashwauk site.
