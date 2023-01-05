NASHWAUK—Mesabi Metallics Wednesday morning announced it provided a payment late last week of $7.25 million to Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED), in conjunction with a master lease agreement executed by Mesabi Metallics and the DNR in December 2020, a Mesabi Metallics news release said.

Since 2017, Mesabi Metallics stated they have invested $339 million in the Nashwauk mining operation, of which $22 million was invested in 2022 alone. Essar Group, the company’s owner, has continued to invest in Mesabi Metallics, the release stated.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments