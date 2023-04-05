HOYT LAKES — NewRange Copper Nickel LLC recently recognized three Minnesota high schoolers for strong STEM potential.
Carter Skelton, from Mesabi East High School in Aurora, was one of two $2,500 scholarship winners.
NewRange Copper Nickel’s Mining for Excellence scholarships are awarded to outstanding high school students in Minnesota pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields.
According to a press release, Skelton plans to pursue studies in the engineering field with strong ties to Iron Range industries. He hopes to contribute to efforts that will help find safe and efficient ways to mine precious metals while creating rewarding careers in the Iron Range industry.
"We are honored to award these scholarships to such talented young people," said Tannice McCoy, general manager of NewRange Copper Nickel. "We believe that investing in STEM education is crucial for building a better tomorrow and we are proud to support these high achievers who will undoubtedly make significant contributions towards advancing their fields."
NewRange Copper Nickel, based in Hoyt Lakes, is a 50-50 joint venture between Teck Resources Limited and PolyMet Mining Corp., holding the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits. The stand-alone company is creating a path to develop one of the world’s largest and lowest cost copper-nickel-PGM producing districts, unlocking a new domestic supply of critical minerals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining, and delivering significant, multi-generational economic and other benefits to the region and beyond.
The other scholarship winners were Izzy Olson, from Brainerd High School in Lake Shore, who was honored with a $5,000 scholarship. Olson plans to pursue a degree in nuclear engineering at the United States Naval Academy and aspires to serve as an officer in the USNA as a nuclear engineer. She believes that nuclear energy has applications in various fields including propulsion and power generation and hopes to find new ways to use this incredible technology.
William Manor, from Woodbury High School in Woodbury, Minnesota, received the other $2,500 scholarship. Manor has accepted admittance to Iowa State University. He looks forward to advancing his education in the STEM field and eventually finding a career in the field.
The STEM Scholarship program demonstrates the company's commitment towards promoting excellence among Minnesota's youth while supporting their educational pursuits, according to the release.
