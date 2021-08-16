Children watching Saturday’s Merritt Days Parade scoop up candy tossed from the Iron Trail Motors Candy Machine float.
Members of the Sons of Norway ride a viking style float and toss candy and beads to people watching Saturday’s Merritt Day’s Parade in Mountain Iron.
