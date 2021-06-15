HIBBING — A Hibbing man accused of killing his 71-year-old former landlord in 2017 will undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is capable of standing trial.
Sixth District Judge Mark Munger ordered the evaluation last week, temporarily stalling the cold case against Blake Andrew Stangel until at least July 8, when a review hearing is scheduled to take place.
Stangel is charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of Courtney Fenske. He previously bonded out on a second-degree manslaughter charge, but was arrested again last week after prosecutors filed an amended complaint with the more serious murder charge.
Megan Paris, a court-appointed psychologist from Duluth, will examine if Stangel is capable of understanding the court proceedings and participating in his own defense. The evaluation can also gather evidence on if he was mentally ill and incapable of understanding his actions at the time.
Stangel was charged with murder after he allegedly admitted to his role in Fenske's death in a phone call from jail. Stangel allegedly stated that he "went to a burglary with someone" and tied up his former landlord, who "ended up dying from it (because she) couldn't get loose."
The new charge comes nearly four years after a mail carrier contacted authorities to report that Fenske had not picked up her mail in several days, the complaints read. Sheriff’s deputies found her dead while conducting a welfare check on Nov. 29, 2017, at her home at 11072 S. Townline Rd., a rural area just southeast of Hibbing.
At the time, deputies described finding cotton thermal pants tied around her face and neck and cotton rope wrapped around her wrists, the complaints read. Sheriff’s deputies said she died between Nov. 26-27. A medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide “attributed to asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and smothering.” Law enforcement gathered DNA samples from the scene, but they were unable to find an initial suspect.
The case lingered until May 20 when a Grand Rapids Police Department detective told an investigator that a confidential informant told him that Stangel “was involved in the death of an elderly woman in Hibbing,” the complaint reads. The investigator contacted Stangel, whom he apparently knew rented from the woman.
The Hibbing Police Department on May 24 arrested Stangel on outstanding warrants at the Birch Lane Trailer Court, just south of the East Beltline and Highway 169. Prosecutors on May 28 charged Stangel with manslaughter.
Police said they obtained his DNA sample and sent it to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab. The BCA on May 26 told an investigator that Stangel’s DNA sample matched the DNA sample recovered at the crime scene.
Eric Killelea contributed to this report.
