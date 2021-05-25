Memorial Day flags

Seven-year-old Becca Greiner helps Vietnam Veteran Carter Hagen add small American Flags to the grave site of each veteran buried in the Gilbert Cemetery Tuesday evening. The graves were being decorated in honor of Memorial Day.

 Mark Sauer

