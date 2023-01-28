VIRGINIA—Gilbert guitarist and singer Mel Annala’s love of music goes back to the late 1950s, as far back as he can remember.
It continues to this day, and he will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at the Lyric Center for the Arts, 510 Chestnut Street in Virginia.
“From a very early age I have tried to have at least one birthday every year,” he quipped in an email. “This year is no exception. I would like to invite everyone to help me celebrate.” Annala’s birthday is February 2, Groundhog Day, the day Punxsutawney Phil does or doesn’t see his shadow to predict how long the winter will be.
Continuing with his story, Annala said, “I can recall being quite young and my mother watching the Today show. This was back when Dave Garroway was the host. Probably 1957 or ’58. Dave’s musical guest on one show was a fellow named Guy Mitchell. He was performing his latest hit, ‘Singing the Blues.’ I don’t know why, but that performance has stuck with me and was probably the earliest musical influence in my life.”
Then came February 1959. “I was certainly aware of Buddy Holly, but learning on the third of February, a day after my eighth birthday, that there had been a plane crash and Buddy and others were gone, certainly had an impact on my young psyche. Buddy’s music filled the air as tributes flooded across the radio airwaves.” The plane crash in an Iowa cornfield killed rock ‘n’ roll musicians Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson.
Annala continued, “Fast forward to February 9, 1964. This date probably had the biggest influence on my musical journey. The word had gotten out about a band from England called the Beatles just a month or two before they landed in America.
“I had been trying to learn how to play guitar for about two years by this time. My Stella steel string was gifted to me by my brother Bob when he realized that he wasn’t going to take the time to figure out the instrument. Seeing the Beatles on Ed Sullivan on that Sunday in February showed me that, just maybe, I could take this musical road a bit further. I had turned 13 just a week before. The perfect age to experience the Beatles. I began to practice in earnest.”
Summer 1965, the last day of eighth grade, Annala’s neighbor and good friend Lorry Stratioti “decided to celebrate the beginning of our summer vacation with a trip to Downtown Duluth. It was always an adventure to catch the bus in West Duluth and head to what was once the center of all things amazing. As we walked past the Granada Theater, we saw that ‘Ferry ‘Cross the Mersey,” a black-and-white film about Gerry and the Pacemakers, was playing. We went in. All we could talk about on our way home was how cool it would be to form a band. Once I mentioned that I had a guitar and knew a few chords, Lorry said he had a friend, Darrel Maki, that was actually taking guitar lessons. Lorry, by default, would be our drummer. We practiced, and practiced, and practiced. By the time we had expanded our repertoire to about a dozen songs, most of them instrumentals, we were ready to take the show on the road. Throughout our ninth-grade year our band, The Agents, played a few parties and a junior high dance.
“I learned a few things at this point. One: this music stuff was fun. Two: kids at school that could have cared less about three misfits began to take notice. Three: the most important (maybe) being part of a band turned out to be a perfect way to meet girls. We continued until The Agents disbanded when our guitarist, Darrel, moved away just before our freshman year. Time to get another group together.”
In high school Annala formed a folk, acoustic-type trio with friends Phil Jewell and John Sorensen. After high school, “with the military draft looming and Vietnam booming,” he joined the Navy. While serving at a communications station in North Africa, Annala bought a Fender bass out of curiosity and was recruited to play bass in a country band. “Being in this outfit had its benefits. I would get excused from my normal military duties to perform at the Officer’s Club. Not a bad gig,” he said. When he returned home to Duluth after serving in the Navy, he formed another band with guitarists Charlie Pelto and Larry Anderson and drummer Ken LaFave. They called the band Mad Dog 20/20 (after the Mogen David beverage).
Annala and his wife DeEtta moved to the Iron Range in 1976. “While working at Eveleth Taconite, I met Kurt Conaway, and we began to hang out and play guitars together. Nothing much came of it, but we did spend a lot of time learning songs and either playing in Kurt’s garage or my basement. As my musical journey continued, my itch to play in public needed to be scratched. After several different combinations of players, a three-piece band we called Moonburn was formed. Danny Jenner played guitar, my son Jesse was on drums, and I held down the bass playing.”
Annala said he “came to the realization, after several different musical combos, that bands come and go. I discovered a friend and former coworker from my mining days, Bill Isles, who with his wife Kate, had begun a very successful music career. I played them a homemade recording of some songs I’d been working on. At just about the same time, they both said, ‘Have you thought about playing out?’ That got me thinkin’.”
Annala’s solo acoustic adventure began in 2006, just a few years after he sustained an on-the-job injury and subsequent surgery. It led to early retirement. “Now I had more time to share my music. I kept extremely busy performing throughout the Northland up until 2019. At that time, I made the decision to scale back on playing and make more time for family. I still had the itch. It wasn’t long before I started picking up a few shows here and there,” Annala said.
He said every time he performs “is a complete joy. As I get closer to my next birthday, I can’t help but look back on all the great folks I’ve met and the wonderful places I’ve had the pleasure to make some happy noise.”
