Mel Annala birthday bash

Mel Annala’s love for music goes back more than 60 years. He will be performing as a vocalist and guitarist at 7 p.m. on Groundhog Day, Thursday, February 2, at the Lyric in Virginia.

 SUBMITTED

VIRGINIA—Gilbert guitarist and singer Mel Annala’s love of music goes back to the late 1950s, as far back as he can remember.

It continues to this day, and he will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at the Lyric Center for the Arts, 510 Chestnut Street in Virginia.

