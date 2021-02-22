Meet the CHS 2021 Winter Homecoming candidates

Winter 2021 Homecoming candidates were announced during a virtual pep fest held on Friday at Chisholm High School. From left, in the back row, are: King Candidate Kilen Klimek, Queen Candidate Kaija Gams, Queen Candidate Faith Ludwig, King Candidate Bay Yukich, Freshman Prince Gavin Thompson and Freshman Princess Emma Sundquist. In the front row are: Queen Candidate Bethanie Herrmann, Queen Candidate Abby Thompson and Queen Candidate Ellora Grise. Not pictured are King Candidate Jordan Johnson, King Candidate Zachary Jacobson and King Candidate Luca Soderberg. The new king and queen are to be crowned this Friday in a virtual coronation ceremony.
