CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) is once again expanding recreational opportunities at the Chisholm-owned Redhead Mountain Bike park - this time in the form of a 48-foot floating dock in the abandoned mine pit it surrounds.
The Chisholm Community Foundation recently awarded MDC a $10,000 grant to aid in the purchase and installation of the Wave Armor floating dock, which was put in place last week.
According to Jordan Metsa, MDC Fund and Marketing Director, it will provide the public a safe access point to the mine pit lake for water recreation purposes.
The City of Chisholm added beach sand near the dock and there is an area where people can walk into the water, and it doesn’t drop off immediately.
According to information on MDC’s website, the public can use the Redhead dock for things like swimming, canoeing, kayaking or paddle boarding.
Currently, there is no motorized watercraft allowed and no lifeguard on duty.
“So far the feedback from users has been good,” Metsa noted.
Metsa said public vehicle traffic is currently not allowed at the beach area at Redhead for safety reasons with the exception of ATVs accessing the beach from the portion of the Redhead Trail designated to ATV traffic.
However, MDC is conducting a trial period for the rest of this season that involves a shuttle service offered every hour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with pick up and take off outside the MDC Summer Admissions building.
That feature started this week.
“The shuttle will cost $5.50 per passenger and includes hauling in personal equipment such as bikes, canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, and recreating gear,” said Metsa.
MDC is also offering canoe and kayak rentals on site, starting today, and has a fleet of two canoes and 5 kayaks available to rent, either by the day (six hours), or half day (three hours).
The shuttle fee is included in the cost of the rental as are life jackets and paddles.
A waiver is required to be signed for all rentals.
The Redhead Mountain Bike Park is a public park free to ride and is open seven days a week, excluding rain days and seasonal change over.
It debuted in 2020 with 15 miles of trail. An additional 10 miles were completed this year bringing the total mileage to 25 miles.A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city. IRRRB, Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group remain partners with the city on this venture.
Redhead MTB Park is a public park free to ride and is open 7-days a week excluding rain days and seasonal change over.
MDC, as the official trailhead operator of Redhead, applied for the grant during the CCF’s last grant cycle. Metsa estimated the total cost of the dock was approximately $14,500, with $10,000 covered as a part of the CCF grant and the remaining $4,500 from MDC’s general operating budget.
Metsa said thanks to the CCF grant, recreational opportunities are more than doubling at Redhead, including for those who aren’t mountain bikers.
“We are grateful to work alongside CCF to offer more opportunities in our region that enhance the lives of the residents who live here and the tourists who come to visit,” Metsa said.
CCF Chair Jay Madigan also commented on the donation.
“The Chisholm Community Foundation is proud to support the Minnesota Discovery Center and Redhead Mountain Bike Park — the addition of the water recreation area is an exciting example of development that benefits our community,” Madigan is quoted in the release.
---
For more information, you can call MDC at 218-254-7959, or by email at info@mndiscoverycenter.com.
