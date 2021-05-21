CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Discovery Center recently launched its 10th Annual Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival.
The Iron Range Science and Engineering Fair is serving more than 1,000 seventh graders from 18 participating schools across the northland. For the second time in its 10 year history, the event is being held virtually this year.
The goal of the Iron Range Science and Engineering Fair is to reinvigorate interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects by creating exciting and educational virtual learning experiences, according to a press release from MDC.
The festival includes several new local and national partner presenters including the Carnegie Museum of Natural History out of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Jordan Metsa, Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator at MDC commented on the new partnerships in the release.
“We are beyond excited to be partnering with institutions like the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to develop STEM related content for this festival and to keep Iron Range students engaged amid the pandemic,” Metsa said. “These are the types of partnerships that will help our organization reach a wider and more diverse audience. We are also grateful for the continued support of our community partners, sponsors, and presenters who make this event possible.”
It’s also noted in the release that the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival is a satellite event of the National Science and Engineering Festival in Washington D.C., with numerous communities around the nation holding similar programs. MDC has proudly served as the host site for this event at our award-winning 660-acre campus for the past 10 years free of charge for all attendees.
In the first eight years of the Iron Range Science and Engineering Fair, pre-pandemic, sevneth grade students were bused into MDC over a three-day period and engaged in three presentations throughout the day. MDC typically hosts an estimated 400 plus students each day, in addition to teachers, chaperones, and amazing volunteers that accompany the students. All attendees were fed a bagged lunch and received a free T-shirt and water bottle for coming to the event — all at no cost to any of the schools or students that participate.
This year, for the second year in a row, the Iron Range Science and Engineering Fair Board of Directors decided to implement a virtual festival due to the pandemic. In response, MDC teamed up again with award-winning independent filmmaker Matthew Koshmrl, who traveled across the state and country to film last year and this year’s presenters which included, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Hibbing Taconite, John Westgaard with the Hill Annex Paleontology Project, The Raptor Center, and Casey Drug in Chisholm.
The presentations range from 20 minutes – 30 minutes and focus on topics such as the science behind vaccinations, how we turn rocks into taconite pellets and then into products we use every day, to what kind of dinosaurs were roaming around northern Minnesota more than 90 million years ago. MDC has sent these presentations to participating teachers and schools that signed up for this year’s festival. With some schools teaching in person, distance learning, or a hybrid, this program format made these presentations accessible regardless of whether students were in a classroom setting or not.
“I am proud to be able to partake in the effort to engage students across the northland in STEM related subjects,” Koshmrl told organizers. “Filming the presentations has been a fun and educational experience for me and I have learned a lot about these interesting fields and professions along the way. I am also humbled to be able to work alongside museums as prestigious as the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and help forge new partnerships for MDC and surrounding region.”
More than 1,350 7th grade students from 18 different schools: Aitkin, Chisholm, Crosby-Ironton, Deer River, Ely, Everett-Gilbert, Greenway, Hibbing, International Falls, Mesabi East, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Northeast Range, Robert J. Elkington (Grand Rapids), South Ridge, Vermilion Country School, Littlefork, Big Falls, and Virginia are participating in the virtual event this year.
In addition to the Iron Range Science and Engineering Fair links to each presentation, MDC will also be sending water bottles with the names and logos of the sponsors who have supported this event to more than 1,000 participating seventh graders. MDC has uploaded the links to their YouTube channel, and they are available for public viewing. To find them, simply search for the Minnesota Discovery Center in the YouTube search bar.
The Iron Range Science and Engineering depends on financial support from its sponsors. This year’s sponsors include: Minnesota Power, Cleveland-Cliffs, Twin Metals, University of Minnesota Duluth, Range Engineering Council, IRRRB, Applied Learning Institute, Jasper Engineering, Iron Range Engineering, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, U.S. Steel, Viking Coca Cola, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, Mesabi Range College, and Komatsu Mining.
The Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Science and Engineering Board are planning for an in-person event for the 11th Annual Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival for 2022, unless guidelines change significantly in the meantime.
