Three candidates are looking to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 7, which includes a majority of the Iron Range represented for 30 years by Sen. David Tomassoni, who announced his retirement in 2022, and a chunk of territory south of there. Republican Rob Farnsworth, and Democrats Ben DeNucci and Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin are running for the seat.

Tuesday’s primary will cut that number to two.

