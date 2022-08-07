Three candidates are looking to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 7, which includes a majority of the Iron Range represented for 30 years by Sen. David Tomassoni, who announced his retirement in 2022, and a chunk of territory south of there. Republican Rob Farnsworth, and Democrats Ben DeNucci and Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin are running for the seat.
Tuesday’s primary will cut that number to two.
DeNucci, the DFL-endorsed candidate and current Itasca County Commissioner, and Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, of Hibbing, who currently sits on the Hibbing School Board, will square off for the right to challenge Farnsworth in November.
Both candidates were given the same questions and below are their answers.
—
Ben DeNucci
Bio info: My name is Ben DeNucci, and I’m the DFL-endorsed candidate running for Minnesota State Senate District 7. My family has lived in Nashwauk for more than 115 years; a town I was honored to serve as Mayor. I’m now a small business grocery store owner, volunteer firefighter, Itasca County Commissioner, and an all-around problem solver for the community that raised me. The Iron Range — and the people that make it so great — is what I fight for every day.
Why are you running for office?
I’m personally driven to service and a believer in creating vibrant communities that are livable for people of all ages and walks of life. When my hometown grocery store was closing, I stepped in to buy it — keeping the doors open for the only local option to put food on the table and saving 15 union jobs along with it. The Iron Range is the best place in Minnesota to live, but we have to act to keep it that way.
In an era of rising consumer prices, we need someone who will be a champion to increase Local & County Government Aid, so we can lower our property taxes. With our natural resources-based economy under threat, we need someone who will stop attacks on our permitting process, and hold the mining companies accountable when they fail to pay taxes or idle our mines while reaping record profits. With crime on the rise and budget shortfalls leading to rural ambulance services being cut, we need someone who has put a uniform on and responded to emergencies. I am running for State Senate because I have the proven experiences to be that person.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
21st Century Mining: my vision for the future of mining is to feed local electric arc steel furnaces with a value-added product made right here on the Range, and to invest in non-ferrous mining opportunities. Having resource-rich land is an opportunity, and we need minerals like copper, nickel, and cobalt for the economy of the future. Nobody mines better than Rangers – it’s why we have the cleanest water and air in the entire state.
Schools and Education: A town without a quality school can’t thrive. My proudest accomplishment is working on a team to pass a referendum replacing the oldest school in the state, on land I helped acquire through a U.S. Steel donation. The legislature shamefully adjourned leaving a $9 billion surplus — our money — on the table. I would put half of it towards schools to recover from pandemic closures, upgrade facilities, and pay fair wages.
Labor Rights: I support labor because being pro-union is the best way to be pro-job. As a county commissioner, I passed Project Labor Agreements so local workers were hired first. While it gets harder to fill a gas tank and afford necessities, putting more bargaining power in the hands of workers protects paychecks and secures a livable retirement. I’m incredibly proud to have the support of every single union that has endorsed in this race.
—
Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin
Bio: My name is Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin. I will bring to the Minnesota Senate over three decades of experience in public service, community leadership, and standing up for the people of northern Minnesota. I’m a person of integrity who does my homework, works collaboratively, speaks the truth, and elevates the voice of all people.
I’m proud to have been born and raised in Chisholm in a home with my parents and grandparents who immigrated to the Iron Range from Italy over a century ago. They instilled in me the values of respect, hard work, giving back to community, and standing up for what’s right. Those values, along with our region’s strong tradition of labor, mining, education, and hope for a brighter tomorrow, are in my blood.
Almost 30 years ago, my husband Paul and I decided to raise our daughter, Katie, on the Iron Range. Katie, now an attorney and medical student, is also committed to serving the Iron Range.
A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), I earned an Associate’s degree from Hibbing Community College and a Bachelor of Accounting degree from UMD. I have extensive financial, compliance, and investigatory experience in both the public and private sectors, including in public higher education, manufacturing, multi-state retail, and public accounting.
I have dedicated my career to promoting integrity, transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in state government. I have served the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system for nearly 25 years, with 18 years as an internal auditor and now as a Business Manager for Minnesota North College.
I have dedicated my life to investing in our community, region, and people. A former 18-year union member, the wife of a 30-plus-year union member, and a small business owner, I’m also in my 6th year both on the Hibbing School Board and on the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) Board. I was a 4-year Hibbing Fire Civil Service Commissioner and have served our communities, schools, and local organizations on numerous area boards.
As a School Board Director, I’ve testified before the state legislature for funding for our area schools and for youth programming; helped lead successful labor-management negotiations; and worked to help the Hibbing Public Schools establish safe and secure entrances, construct a new Early Learning Center, and update athletic facilities. Most recently, I have helped lead efforts to open a Boys & Girls Club in Hibbing, set to open this fall 2022.
I never have and, as your State Senator, I never will give up on the great people who call the Northland “home.”
Why are you running for office?
I am running because the people of the Northland deserve to be represented by a public servant, not a politician. I am running to bring a fresh, pragmatic voice to the State Capitol. A vote for me is a vote for all of us.
When the 2022 legislative session ended with $9+ billion in public funds sitting in St. Paul and significant unmet needs in our communities, I decided to enter this race. To move through the political gridlock and get the work done that matters to the people of the Northland, it’s imperative that we elect state legislators who are public servants who prioritize people and lawmaking over politics and partisanship.
Through my work and community involvement, I see every day the needs and opportunities in our communities. It’s critical that the Northland continue to have a strong State Senator fighting fiercely for our region. I look forward to carrying on Senator Tomassoni’s legacy of working across the aisle for the good of the Northland. With the demonstrated ability to think critically and make sound decisions for the future of the Northland; established relationships throughout northeastern Minnesota; and an understanding of how to work with people who bring differing perspectives in order to achieve benefit for the greater good, I’m ready to be a State Senator who effectively leads by elevating the voices of all.
At this time, the State of Minnesota has tremendous resources, and it’s crucial that they are managed and invested responsibly; in a way that empowers working families, young people, seniors, and people in need. Just as I have done every day in my nearly four decades as a CPA and CFE, I will fight for the things that matter to the Northland while working to promote respect, integrity, transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in our state government.
When you do your research, you will find that I am the only DFL candidate in this race who has demonstrated that she will prioritize people over politics; who has expertise in finance and public education; who has demonstrated the ability and commitment to produce results without shifting tax burdens to the people and while still managing and investing taxpayers’ dollars in a fiscally responsible manner; and who truly supports the retention and creation of mining jobs and laborers across the Northland.
Trust assured, my votes on the Senate floor will always be with the people of the Northland.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
A proven champion for Northland values, I’ll be a Senator for safe, healthy, vibrant communities and schools where together we can all live, work, learn, and play. It’s difficult to name only three biggest challenges because just as we as people are all connected, so too are the challenges and opportunities before us. I’ve shared a few values-based goals below.
1. “There is hope here.” Together, we will work toward a Northland where every person believes there is hope for a bright future right here in their home community. To achieve this, we’ll fight for:
• Laborers and Unions.
• Infrastructure and American-Made Products.
• Tax Cuts for the Middle Class, Working People, and Seniors.
• Economic and Workforce Development.
• Creating and Maintaining High Quality Jobs.
• Responsible Mining and Natural Resource-Based Industries.
• Education and Youth Development. Our young people are our future.
• Supporting Healthy Aging and Veterans. Without our seniors and our veterans, we would not be here.
• Affordable and Accessible Healthcare, Including Mental Healthcare.
• Public Safety, First Responders, and EMS.
• Safe, Affordable Housing.
• Equal Rights for All. (I look forward to, with your vote, being the Iron Range’s first female State Senator!).
2. “Public servants we can trust.” We need to restore integrity in our political process and government. This means being by and for the people. This means working tirelessly for integrity, accountability, fiscal responsibility, objectivity, and transparency in government. This means real people leading with heart.
3. “Moving forward together.” Our differences make us stronger and are to be celebrated. We must care for our children, our elders, and everyone in between with respect and compassion. We may have different perspectives, but we are far more alike than we are different. We must elevate the voice of every person and be committed to working together as One Northland. When we work together, we can accomplish anything.
You can trust me to work with you and to fight tirelessly for you in the Minnesota Senate as we work to make our communities the best they can be. I humbly ask for your vote in the DFL primary on August 9 for the honor and privilege of being on the November 8 ballot and, ultimately, to serve as your State Senator.
Please visit KimforMNSenate.com for more information.
