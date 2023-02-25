McKINLEY—The lawsuit filed by a McKinley city councilor against Stephen Bottila, the only declared candidate for last November’s mayoral election, was dismissed in January by Sixth District Court Judge Robert C. Friday, but the mayor’s race remains unresolved.
In January Bottila received a letter from Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha saying, “Congratulations on your election.” But the election had ended in a tie between Bottila and Tony Nygaard, the previous McKinley mayor who did not file for re-election, and the tie has not been broken. Repeated attempts to reach Nygaard by text message or phone were unsuccessful. A phone number for Councilor Christina Gravening, who filed the lawsuit claiming Bottila did not reside in McKinley, was not available.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, Bottila received 23 votes and write-in candidates received 25. Of the 25 write-ins, Nygaard had 23 votes and Paul Lautigar and Tom Lautigar each had one vote, Bottila said.
Tie votes are addressed in article 204C.34 of the Minnesota Constitution as follows: “In case of a tie vote for nomination or election to an office, the canvassing board with the responsibility for declaring the results for that office shall determine the tie by lot.” The definition of “by lot” is “to choose someone by random selection.” A tie is sometimes resolved by a flip of a coin.
Bottila said Nygaard was seeking a special election in the spring, but Nygaard could not be reached for comment.
The ruling by Judge Friday read, “Petitioner (Gravening) did not prove, by clear and convincing or a preponderance of the evidence, that respondent (Bottila) does not reside in the City of McKinley. Petitioner’s (Gravening’s) claim is hereby DISMISSED.”
