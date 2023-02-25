Mckinley

The McKinley City Hall is pictured.

 PHOTO BY LINDA TYSSEN

McKINLEY—The lawsuit filed by a McKinley city councilor against Stephen Bottila, the only declared candidate for last November’s mayoral election, was dismissed in January by Sixth District Court Judge Robert C. Friday, but the mayor’s race remains unresolved.

In January Bottila received a letter from Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha saying, “Congratulations on your election.” But the election had ended in a tie between Bottila and Tony Nygaard, the previous McKinley mayor who did not file for re-election, and the tie has not been broken. Repeated attempts to reach Nygaard by text message or phone were unsuccessful. A phone number for Councilor Christina Gravening, who filed the lawsuit claiming Bottila did not reside in McKinley, was not available.

