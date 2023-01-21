McKINLEY—The vote in November for McKinley mayor resulted in a tie between challenger Steve Bottila and write-in candidate Tony Nygaard, who had been the mayor but didn’t file for re-election. But a tiebreaker has not taken place and Nygaard is still acting as mayor according to state law—until a lawsuit brought by a city councilor questioning Bottila’s residency is resolved in St. Louis County District Court.
Bottila said in an email in December, “I was the only mayor candidate for the City of McKinley. Rumors were that (then Mayor) Tony Nygaard was not even interested in office but would remain in office if nobody else ran. Hence, his name is not on ballot. Votes came to a tie, between Nygaard and myself. A month (almost) has passed since election, and results of mayor and councilors remain yet to be officiated.”
Bottila continued, “I’ve also lived in McKinley for three years now, and Councilor Christina Gravening has put my candidate qualifications into court debate, claiming that I live in my Virginia building on Chestnut, which I can prove I have not been. It has no water, no heat first off. My property tax papers come to McKinley with residential status at my McKinley house. My change of address was filed in late 2019; she declared to the court that it was filed in May of 2022, just to run for council. It’s all a bunch of frivolous claims, in a clear effort to keep me out. Gravening didn’t even mention to the court that she is a councilor herself.”
—
Nygaard said in a telephone interview that the vote was 23-23 between him and Bottila. The results as listed on the Minnesota Secretary of State website were 23 votes for Bottila and 25 votes for write-in candidates. Nygaard said he had received 23 votes and two other write-in candidates each received one vote. It’s “kind of up in the air” regarding the election, Nygaard said. “A resident (Councilor Gravening) filed a lawsuit questioning his (Bottila’s) eligibility because of his residential status. Is he a resident of McKinley? It went to court the end of December. I can’t comment. I wasn’t involved. He (Bottila) has been building a house in town for several years,” Nygaard said. Nygaard also said regarding Bottila, “I don’t know if he’s trying to get attention.”
Until a winner in the mayoral election is declared, state law says the incumbent mayor stays in office, Nygaard said.
—
On October 25, 2022, two weeks before the November 8 election, Christina Gravening filed a petition with the St. Louis County District Court to remove mayoral candidate Stephen Bottila from the ballot. She filed the petition as “citizen of the City of McKinley,” not as a member of the City Council. She is and has been on the council.
According to court documents, Gravening alleges that Bottila does not reside in McKinley “but rather resides at 108 ½ Chestnut Street in Virginia.” Bottila bought undeveloped land in McKinley in 2015 and “is still in the process of building a residence on the land that is not completed and has not passed inspection,” the court document reads. “The petitioner (Gravening) has knowledge that Botilla still sleeps at his Virginia apartment” and that he “changed his mailing address in May 2022 to the McKinley address for the purposes of his filing for candidacy.” Petitioner Gravening “respectfully requests that Bottila be removed from the ballot and his candidacy for mayor be declared invalid.”
On November 15, a week after the election, deputy sheriff served Bottila a “notice to remove candidate from ballot.” On November 17 the court filed a memorandum from Bottila, stating that he was representing himself in court. Bottila responded to Gravening’s statement that Bottila sleeps at his Virginia apartment. According to the court memorandum, “Sleeping in Virginia is a not even a monthly occurrence and the contestee (Bottila) has no intention to live there.”
Regarding Gravening’s claim that Bottila changed his mailing address “for purposes of his filing for candidacy,” Bottila said in the court document, “Bottila can prove he has resided at 5486 1st Ave W, McKinley, for years on end.” Bottila also said in the court document, “The Contestee (Bottila) hereby requests this Court to defend and uphold his civil rights, to run as candidate, and to hold office as mayor of McKinley.”
The court sent copies of the memorandum to Gravening, Nygaard, the City of McKinley, among others. Gravening could not be reached for comment as a phone number was not available.
