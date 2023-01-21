McKINLEY—The vote in November for McKinley mayor resulted in a tie between challenger Steve Bottila and write-in candidate Tony Nygaard, who had been the mayor but didn’t file for re-election. But a tiebreaker has not taken place and Nygaard is still acting as mayor according to state law—until a lawsuit brought by a city councilor questioning Bottila’s residency is resolved in St. Louis County District Court.

Bottila said in an email in December, “I was the only mayor candidate for the City of McKinley. Rumors were that (then Mayor) Tony Nygaard was not even interested in office but would remain in office if nobody else ran. Hence, his name is not on ballot. Votes came to a tie, between Nygaard and myself. A month (almost) has passed since election, and results of mayor and councilors remain yet to be officiated.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments