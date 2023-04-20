CHASKA, Minn.—More than 70 years ago, Eveleth’s John Mayasich was creating his legacy as one of the greatest amateur hockey players around.
Mayasich, 89, led Eveleth High School to four straight state championships from 1948 to 1951 and went on to become the Minnesota Gophers’ all-time leading scorer with 144 goals and 154 assists in 111 games played.
About to turn 90 next month, Mayasich is still active for his age.
“How fortunate I am to be this age and still doing what I’m doing,’’ Mayasich said in a telephone interview.
The hockey great, who recently moved to Chaska, said he still curls and remains close to the University of Minnesota hockey program.
“Maybe that’s the answer’’ to living a long life, he said. “Be active.’’
Earlier this month, Mayasich was with the Gophers in Tampa, Fla., for the Frozen Four national championship tournament. He was invited to go on the team plane with coach Bob Motzko on April 4 and returned with them early on April 9.
“It was a great experience,’’ said Mayasich.
Motzko reached out to Mayasich earlier in the season, as well, when the Gophers were on their way to Bemidji to take on the Beavers Dec. 31.
Mayasich said the coach called him on Tuesday before the game and asked if he was going to be in Eveleth on that Friday. Motzko, the team and Mayasich met up and toured the historic Hippodrome together.
To meet all the players was a great experience, according to Mayasich, who said it was “memorable.’’
The 89-year-old hadn’t met Motzko to that extent before and he joked with the coach. “I’ll see you in Tampa,’’ he told Motzko.
Regarding curling, Mayasich started in the sport about 20 years ago, and even threw the first stone at the U.S Olympic Trials for mixed doubles in October of 2021.
“It’s something at my age, you can still do,’’ he said. “It’s a great sport competitively and socially.’’
Mayasich now lives in Chaska Senior Living, which is just 10 minutes from the Chaska Curling Center. The center is managed by Jeff Isaacson, who curled on the 2010 U.S. Olympic Team. Mayasich curls there Monday morning with a senior group and in league on Thursdays.
—
Mayasich was active from a young age growing up in Eveleth.
“We went home to eat and sleep. That was it. We were active. We were doing things every day.’’
As a high school teenager, he played four years of hockey, four years of baseball and three years of football. He went to state in hockey and baseball, as well as tennis and track. Ironically, Mayasich was not on the tennis and track teams.
As kids, Mayasich said he and his friends would climb over the fence at the Eveleth ballpark. Somebody had a key to the storage room, he added, and the kids would take out the high jump stand and high jump.
After hearing he took part in track, the coaches had him run the 440 before he high jumped.
“I almost died (in the race),’’ he said. “It’s a tough race for a guy that wasn’t on the track team.’’
He ended up doing well in the high jump and went on to regionals, where he defeated Gino Cappelletti (from Keewatin) to go to state. Cappelletti would go on to be an All-Star in the American Football League with the Boston Patriots.
Mayasich subsequently finished fourth at state.
It was basically the same thing with tennis. “I didn’t own a racket’’ and didn’t know how to score the game. However, he borrowed somebody’s racket and found success on the court.
The tennis coaches also said they heard he played tennis when he really didn’t at the time. However, he was apparently a natural and went on to defeat Hibbing’s Vincent Bugliosi, who successfully prosecuted cult leader Charles Manson more than 50 years ago.
Mayasich grew up playing several sports outside with his friends. He didn’t have any coaches or organized sports as a youth and honed his skills playing street hockey, which included goals shoveled in the snowbanks.
“That’s where we developed our skills,’’ he said. The kids went home to eat and went outside again at night to play some more. Saturday meant the games went on all day long, he added. “So we were in great condition.’’
His neighborhood was a breeding ground for great hockey players, Mayasich said. “On our Summit Street, we had 14 or 17 hockey players that got Division I hockey scholarships. Think of that. On one street. Let’s say 14. No where in the country has that happened.’’
Eveleth’s John “Matchefts was my idol,’’ said Mayasich, who was two years behind him in high school. Matchefts was a prep star at Eveleth and the University of Michigan. He went on to play for the silver-medal winning 1956 U.S. Olympic team in Italy.
Mayasich played for the 1956 U.S. Olympic hockey team, as well, and went on to win gold with the 1960 U.S. Olympic hockey team in Squaw Valley, Calif.
While Mayasich is best known for hockey, he got a football scholarship at the U of M after high school. That allowed him to play hockey because there weren’t any hockey scholarships at the time, he said.
Also Eveleth native and U of M hockey coach John “Mariucci would never allow me to play football,’’ Mayasich stated.
The hockey great, who became a Gopher in 1951, believes he and his teammates played a big part in what the U of M hockey program is today. “It’s the success we had. We started winning. We filled up the place’’ and scholarships started. “Look what happened in the state,’’ he said, with successful college and hockey teams all across Minnesota.
“It was almost like we planted the seed and this is the product we’re seeing today.’’
Mayasich would go on to a successful career at Hubbard Broadcasting in St. Paul. He joined them as general manager of KS95 FM and guided its growth to become one of the highest rated major market FMs in the country. He was promoted to president of Hubbard’s radio division in 1983 and ultimately retired in 1997.
Asked if athletics translated into the success at Hubbard Broadcasting, Mayasich said it did because of the same team concept.
“It wasn’t me, it was we, w-e,’’ he said.
In everyday life for Mayasich, it was “how do you better yourself as a person? ... Every day you try to be better than you were the day before. Be a good person. Enjoy life.’’
Where did he learn and adopt that philosophy?
“I just learned to better myself. This is what I had to do, to be better than I was yesterday. I {span}{span}would watch players and notice how they skated, notice what I had to do to be better. Knowing that if I was better, the team would be better.’’
Mayasich has the same thought process related to curling.
“I’m still competitive. How can I be better and do better than a couple years ago. I felt that way in everything I did and do.’’
Along with the mental philosophy, his upbringing with five brothers and five sisters has led to his longevity.
“We never had any processed foods. We had a cow. Our garage was a barn. We had a cow, a pig, chickens in the garage and we had gardens outside of Eveleth.’’
Without a car, Mayasich said, “we ran everywhere.’’ He served Mass and pedaled papers with his twin brother Jim until they graduated.
“It kind of helped support us. We bought our own clothes. Everybody in the family, they all contributed and worked. We had to.
“Maybe that lifestyle told me something.’’
