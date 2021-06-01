Elyssa Durie

The Hibbing Branch of the American Association of University Women have announced its May Future Collegian.

Future Collegian Elyssa Durie is currently a senior at Hibbing High School. She is the daughter of Trish and Bill Durie and has two older brothers, Will and Jack.

Her school activities include National Honor Society, TADA, Leadership Council, Environmental Club and Knowledge Bowl. On the Student Council she is the publicist.

As captain of the girls hockey team, she organized a huge community service project last summer revamping the outdoor skating rink at Greenhaven School. The girls team fundraised to purchase supplies to power wash and paint all the boards. She said the community was extremely supportive and with money left new signs were purchased as well.

Future plans include attending the UofM Carlson School of Management.

