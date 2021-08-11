MOUNTAIN IRON — Students at Mountain Iron-Buhl and the five St. Louis County Schools will not be required to wear masks in the buildings to begin this coming school year, as full, in-person learning is implemented in grades kindergarten through 12.
However, masks are still recommended, said Dr. Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of both districts.
Masks will be required on school buses for passengers and drivers, per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and in line with federal guidelines for public transportation.
Engebritson said the districts are following recommendations of state and national health agencies, as well as the Minnesota Department of Health’s “Decision Tree.” Health and education officials are recommending, but not requiring, that Minnesota school districts mandate indoor mask-wearing for students and teachers this fall, regardless of if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Because Gov. Tim Walz no longer retains emergency powers allowing for state mask mandates, decision making has fallen to individual school districts.
Students with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent home from school, based on the MDH’s Decision Tree, said the superintendent.
The state also requires schools to report all confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Decision Tree is a flow chart “for people in schools, youth and child care programs” that advises what actions should be taken if students exhibit symptoms of the virus.
According to the chart, “more common” symptoms are a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, a new cough or one that worsens, difficulty breathing, and new loss of taste or smell. “Less common” symptoms are a sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, muscle pain, extreme fatigue, new severe headache, and new nasal congestion.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they will need to be out of school for at least 10 days from the first day of symptoms. Students need proof of a negative COVID test or alternate diagnosis to return to school early.
Parents of elementary students will be notified of any positive cases in their child's classroom, and parents of senior high students will be notified of any positive cases in the high school (grades seven to 12).
Engebritson said there will be no contact tracing.
While distance learning is not part of the current plan, teachers will continue to put assignments on Google Classroom and/or Seesaw so students and parents have access to assignments if they are home due to having symptoms or COVID. If parents of elementary students don't have access to assignments, the district is encouraging them to ask their child to read each day they are out of school.
Engebritson said she sent the COVID/masking plan out two weeks ago to parents of students at MI-B and the county schools of Cherry, North Woods, Tower-Soudan, Northeast Range and South Ridge, and has only heard back from one concerned parent who was in favor of more restrictions.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is our priority,” said the superintendent. Five-day-a-week, in-person learning is important for the students, as is keeping them safe from the virus, she said. “We are trying to find that balance as we get back to school” so educators can “keep making that connection to help the kids learn.”
