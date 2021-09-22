HIBBING — The Hibbing School Board passed a formal resolution Wednesday mandating masks for all who enter the district’s buildings for the 2021-22 school year but not before a dozen people spoke out against the requirement.
Two Hibbing police officers stood at the door of the high school auditorium as about 100 people — including parents, students, former students, retired health care workers, staff and teachers — showed up to voice their opinions on the issue of whether students and staff should be required to wear masks.
When all was said and done, however, the resolution passed on a 5 to 1 vote with no discussion, with only board member Mike Egan voting no.
The resolution gives Superintendent Richard Aldrich the authority to require face coverings until the school board, administration and public health officials “deems it in the best interest of the school district and its students to implement different health and safety measures.”
According to officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the United States recently surpassed 40 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 4 million of the cases reported in the past few weeks. They say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have generally increased throughout most of the country since the beginning of summer, fueled by the spread of the highly contagious Delta and that low vaccination coverage in many communities is driving these increases.
Aldrich started the COVID-19 update portion of the meeting by sharing statistics from the district.
As of Wednesday, there have been 19 COVID positive cases in the district since school started. Currently 11 students and two staff are in isolation after testing positive; 170 students are close contacts but still in school; 55 athletes are close contacts but are still playing sports and being monitored; 110 students are out with symptoms and/or waiting for test results; and six siblings of positive cases are quarantined.
He was followed by two short videos, and three short in-person presentations from five health officials including representatives from Essentia, St. Luke’s in Duluth, the St. Louis County Health Department, and Fairview Range, about the benefits of mask wearing and why it was being recommended in area schools.
“Even though the hospital rates remain very low, like 1 to 2%, and the death rates remain even lower at .03%, when you have a very transmissible virus and you have hundreds of thousands of kids infected, that’s still a significant amount of (kids) that are going to be hurt by this virus,” Kasey L. Kapella, a family medicine physician at Fairview told the crowd, adding that masking allows the school to stay in-person as long as it can and that it helps contain the spread of COVID in the community.
“We know from last year that school transmission leads to household transmission. And when you have household transmission you also increase community spread,” Kapella said.
The dozen individuals who addressed the board all opposed the mask mandate and touched on a number of topics ranging from mask studies, to mental health issues, to perceived attacks on personal rights and freedom.
One of those who spoke was Jonun McGraffey, a 2019 Hibbing graduate and a former student representative on the board, whose mother, Shey Anne Rewertz, lost her job as a paraprofessional with the district last week over the mandate.
Rewertz said after Wednesday’s meeting that when she arrived at school Sept. 13, when the mask mandate began, she chose not to wear a mask for a number of reasons and now she is no longer with the district. There were two motions passed during the meeting (on 5-1 votes, Egan voting no on both) to approve “discipline imposed by administration on employee,” effective Sept. 17.
She confirmed she was one of those employees
“My mom got fired from the school after being involved with it for as many years as I’ve been,” McGraffey said. “She helped (make) cookies, she volunteered in classrooms, and she (volunteered on field trips). Even after all that time she invested — and invested in me and my classmates — she had to stick to her morals and she had to do what was right. I’ll follow in her footsteps.”
He also said that “as a representative there should be constant and open communication between board members and the students,” McGraffrey said and that wearing a mask is “not a choice that anyone should be forced to make.”
Melissa Brown, who said she has one child in the school district, and one who has left, and that her husband was a teacher in the Hibbing school district that comes to school everyday with a mask, read from a letter she said “a doctor from the area” wrote.
“What research was done before making mask (mandates) for our children? Did you look at any studies to make an informed decision about whether or not masking children does more good than harm,” she read. “What research did you look at or did you just read a letter sent by Fairview Range stating that beds are full. At the time of that letter beds were not full with COVID patients. When the letter went out the hospital was not overwhelmed with COVID patients. This is a staff (shortage) which means the hospital has the issue. Did you make a decision to mask our kids out of fear of Fairview.”
The public comment period lasted about an hour and after it was done the board went about it’s regular business, adjourning a short time after passing the resolution.
The seven day average for positive COVID cases in St. Louis County was 63.9 as of Wednesday, which includes incomplete data from three to five days previous and there 68 new cases reported Wednesday in the county (the dashboard is updated at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday).
So far in September, there have been 1,229 new cases in the county, up from 985 in August, but down from the spring peak of 1,477 reported cases in April. There have been 55 hospitalizations so far this month (10 of those in ICU) and four COVID related deaths — all individuals over the age of 60.
There were five deaths reported in August.
COVID related deaths spiked in St. Louis County in December of last year, hitting 97.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data posted on Twitter Wednesday by David Montgomery, Minnesota Public Radio News data reporter, since Sept. 1, there has been a 57.9% rise in new cases in children ages 0-9 and a 84% increase in kids ages 10-19.
Montgomery also Tweeted that positivity rates and hospitalizations are both growing at a “very slow pace, so there aren’t really signs that we’re seeing a new takeoff of infections. Rather, so far, it’s more cases are shifting to a group (kids) that previously wasn’t likely to show confirmed cases.
At the last regular school board meeting, on Sept. 8, the board voted 5-1 (Egan was the lone no vote) to approve a mask mandate for K-12 students and staff after Aldrich said the district had received correspondence from Fairview, Essentia and the St. Louis County Health Department urging the board and superintendent to require the masks in hopes of preventing a surge in COVID cases in the area similar to what some other areas around the country are seeing.
On Sept. 13, the first day masks were required for anyone entering a Hibbing school district building, about 50 people showed up to protest the mandate, standing outside the high school and holding signs in opposition.
Some students attempted to enter the building that day without a mask and were turned away.
Hibbing, Ely and Grand Rapids, all have mask mandates in place. In Chisholm, school officials announced a two week “reset,” last week at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, citing a rise in positive cases.
