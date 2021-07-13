The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Dan Yanda and Mary Fuhs, both of Lake View, Iowa
Max Gantt of Ely and Kaycee Clark of Bemidji
Sarah Mayo and Joseph Junek, both of Ely
Christina Drobnick and Aaron Jennings, both of Eveleth
Kerri Dahl and Scott Leslie, both of Mountain Iron
Gregory Delich of Eveleth and Samantha Littler of Virginia
Randall Jacobson of Tower and Colleen Brown of Aurora
Trevor Parson and Jessica Jarvi, both of Aurora
Tayler Buczynski and Davis Flank, both of Cook
Brian Bittner and Melissa Macho, both of Ely
Richard HIll and Lisa Ballinger, both of Ely
Todd Nyman and Arlene O’Connell, both of Aurora
Joseph Pangrac and Taylor Roggenbuck, both of Buhl
David Sunsdahl and Monica Lovaas, both of Virginia
Savannah Pollak and Nicholas Solberg, both of Virginia
Korynn Fisher and Brandon Hanks, both of Tower
William Cook and Joslyn Mayer, both of Buhl
Nicole Johnson and Brad Kern, both of Virginia
Christopher Nuthak and Kelly Hams, both of Cook
•••
The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Emma Stout and Dirk Castagneri, both of Hibbing
James Avelsgard and Jennifer Woodman, both of Keewatin
Samantha Thomas and Jonathan Lindvall, both of Duluth
Abigail Nelson and Brandon Johnson, both of Hibbing
Maria Frey and Travis Murphy, both of Duluth
Myles Mankus and Ellen Lescarbeau, both of Chisholm
Angela Wuollet and Darryl Graff, both of Hibbing
Sarah Christiansen and Matthew Berg, both of Hibbing
Cora Buck and Cherisa Roalstad, both of Hibbing
Angelina Villeneuve and Jacob Flanagan, both of Duluth
Heather Shine and Brandon Allie, both of Hibbing
Alexander Hart and Bridget Fagan, both of Largo, Md.
Jonathan Lind and Angel Hobbs, both of Hibbing
Ellen Clusiau of Keewatin and Kevin Harris of Hermantown
Megan Smart and Tanner Lindberg, both of Chisholm
Sheri Martin and Shaye Perkovich, both of Chisholm
Korie Sandberg and Kaylee Gangestad, both of Buhl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.