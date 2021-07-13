The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Dan Yanda and Mary Fuhs, both of Lake View, Iowa

Max Gantt of Ely and Kaycee Clark of Bemidji

Sarah Mayo and Joseph Junek, both of Ely

Christina Drobnick and Aaron Jennings, both of Eveleth

Kerri Dahl and Scott Leslie, both of Mountain Iron

Gregory Delich of Eveleth and Samantha Littler of Virginia

Randall Jacobson of Tower and Colleen Brown of Aurora

Trevor Parson and Jessica Jarvi, both of Aurora

Tayler Buczynski and Davis Flank, both of Cook

Brian Bittner and Melissa Macho, both of Ely

Richard HIll and Lisa Ballinger, both of Ely

Todd Nyman and Arlene O’Connell, both of Aurora

Joseph Pangrac and Taylor Roggenbuck, both of Buhl

David Sunsdahl and Monica Lovaas, both of Virginia

Savannah Pollak and Nicholas Solberg, both of Virginia

Korynn Fisher and Brandon Hanks, both of Tower

William Cook and Joslyn Mayer, both of Buhl

Nicole Johnson and Brad Kern, both of Virginia

Christopher Nuthak and Kelly Hams, both of Cook

•••

The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Emma Stout and Dirk Castagneri, both of Hibbing

James Avelsgard and Jennifer Woodman, both of Keewatin

Samantha Thomas and Jonathan Lindvall, both of Duluth

Abigail Nelson and Brandon Johnson, both of Hibbing

Maria Frey and Travis Murphy, both of Duluth

Myles Mankus and Ellen Lescarbeau, both of Chisholm

Angela Wuollet and Darryl Graff, both of Hibbing

Sarah Christiansen and Matthew Berg, both of Hibbing

Cora Buck and Cherisa Roalstad, both of Hibbing

Angelina Villeneuve and Jacob Flanagan, both of Duluth

Heather Shine and Brandon Allie, both of Hibbing

Alexander Hart and Bridget Fagan, both of Largo, Md.

Jonathan Lind and Angel Hobbs, both of Hibbing

Ellen Clusiau of Keewatin and Kevin Harris of Hermantown

Megan Smart and Tanner Lindberg, both of Chisholm

Sheri Martin and Shaye Perkovich, both of Chisholm

Korie Sandberg and Kaylee Gangestad, both of Buhl

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments