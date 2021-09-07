The following list of marriage license applications for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

Kyle Kujala Jr. and Hannah Hernandez, both of Hibbing

Alyssa Godden and Trevor Mickle, both of Hoyt Lakes

Timothy Jackson and Brooke Masters, both of Hibbing

Savannah Petrich and Forrest Paul, both of Hibbing

Dylan Unger and Tina Bussey, both of Hibbing

Jacline Tekautz and Shawn Olson, both of Hibbing

Katie Lee Breznik and Keith Ray, both of Hibbing

Stephanie Fenstad-Lashinski and Daniel Nelson, both of Side Lake

Colton Hudelson of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Hannah Brau, of Fairmont, Minn.

William Morse and Jerri White, both of Kinney

Felicia Shaleen and Jared Jarva, both of Kelly Lake

Joseph Pohl and Dawn Linge, both of Hibbing

Auroura Yost and Masson Jarvi, both of Hibbing

Brian Perkovich and Rheannen Johnson, both of Chisholm

Robert Elj, of Nashwauk, and Nicole Nelson, of Hibbing

John Kultala and Cassidy Mancina, both of Hibbing

Richard Haney and Alissa Wingren, both of Hibbing

---

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Rebecca Nelmark and Quintin Pecha, both of Mountain Iron

Joseph Gams and Caroline DelGreco, both of Virginia

Destinie Villebrun and Jaret Sandberg, both of Cook

Russell Trembath and Arlene Childers, both of Ely

Katie VanHousen and Justin Daffer, both of Cambridge, Neb.

Alex Hejda and Abigail Holkko, both of Eveleth

Rachel Kimmes and Jesreal Keith, both of Iron

James Erdman Sr. and Vicki Bosell-Geving, both of Babbitt

Mindy Mackey of Biwabik, and Christian Lawien, of Duluth

Tesa Wiitanen and Jeremy Ross, both of Aurora

Melissa Chadwick and Steven Gams, both of Virginia

Michael Gordon, of DelMar, Calif., and Kate Bassing, of Virginia

Shawn Alaspa of Aurora, and Patricia Mauna, of Hoyt Lakes

Vanessa Walton and Adam Pratt, both of Aurora

Gyle Swentik and Margaret Carr, both of Hoyt Lakes

Brian Mankus and Jordan Auel, both of Gilbert

Kyle Reddick and Chelsey Rasmusson, both of Aurora

Breanne Burda and Christifer Recore, both of Gilbert

Curtis Wercinski of Eveleth, and Amy Rogge of Hoyt Lakes

Marcus McKevitt and Amy Fleming, both of Ely

Dawn Jerde and Steven Palkovich, both of Virginia

John Stupca Jr. and April Kern, both of Gilbert

Sarina Greskowiak and David Stern, both of Virginia

Megan Lauritsen and Travis Pulford, both of Buhl

Shai Asphodel and Colin Jackman-Bradley, both of Virginia

Kari Warnecke and Matthew Sladen, both of Hoyt Lakes

Maggie Peterson of Virginia, and Parnell Zika of MCBH Kaneohe Bay Kailua, Hawaii

Glen Katzenberger and Christine Stubler, both of Kelly Lake

Tyler Kingston and Shailyn Jordan, both of Iron Junction

David Shuster and Ellen Ellison, both of Cook

Bryan Ellis and Kristen Lommel, both of Mountain Iron

Steven Oliveri and Elsa Kendall, both of Chaska, Minn.

Brent Chosa and Hannah Lehti, both of Tower

Mark Gornick and Kristin Schumacher, both of Mountain Iron

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments