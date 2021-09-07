The following list of marriage license applications for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.
Kyle Kujala Jr. and Hannah Hernandez, both of Hibbing
Alyssa Godden and Trevor Mickle, both of Hoyt Lakes
Timothy Jackson and Brooke Masters, both of Hibbing
Savannah Petrich and Forrest Paul, both of Hibbing
Dylan Unger and Tina Bussey, both of Hibbing
Jacline Tekautz and Shawn Olson, both of Hibbing
Katie Lee Breznik and Keith Ray, both of Hibbing
Stephanie Fenstad-Lashinski and Daniel Nelson, both of Side Lake
Colton Hudelson of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Hannah Brau, of Fairmont, Minn.
William Morse and Jerri White, both of Kinney
Felicia Shaleen and Jared Jarva, both of Kelly Lake
Joseph Pohl and Dawn Linge, both of Hibbing
Auroura Yost and Masson Jarvi, both of Hibbing
Brian Perkovich and Rheannen Johnson, both of Chisholm
Robert Elj, of Nashwauk, and Nicole Nelson, of Hibbing
John Kultala and Cassidy Mancina, both of Hibbing
Richard Haney and Alissa Wingren, both of Hibbing
The following list of marriage license applications for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.
Rebecca Nelmark and Quintin Pecha, both of Mountain Iron
Joseph Gams and Caroline DelGreco, both of Virginia
Destinie Villebrun and Jaret Sandberg, both of Cook
Russell Trembath and Arlene Childers, both of Ely
Katie VanHousen and Justin Daffer, both of Cambridge, Neb.
Alex Hejda and Abigail Holkko, both of Eveleth
Rachel Kimmes and Jesreal Keith, both of Iron
James Erdman Sr. and Vicki Bosell-Geving, both of Babbitt
Mindy Mackey of Biwabik, and Christian Lawien, of Duluth
Tesa Wiitanen and Jeremy Ross, both of Aurora
Melissa Chadwick and Steven Gams, both of Virginia
Michael Gordon, of DelMar, Calif., and Kate Bassing, of Virginia
Shawn Alaspa of Aurora, and Patricia Mauna, of Hoyt Lakes
Vanessa Walton and Adam Pratt, both of Aurora
Gyle Swentik and Margaret Carr, both of Hoyt Lakes
Brian Mankus and Jordan Auel, both of Gilbert
Kyle Reddick and Chelsey Rasmusson, both of Aurora
Breanne Burda and Christifer Recore, both of Gilbert
Curtis Wercinski of Eveleth, and Amy Rogge of Hoyt Lakes
Marcus McKevitt and Amy Fleming, both of Ely
Dawn Jerde and Steven Palkovich, both of Virginia
John Stupca Jr. and April Kern, both of Gilbert
Sarina Greskowiak and David Stern, both of Virginia
Megan Lauritsen and Travis Pulford, both of Buhl
Shai Asphodel and Colin Jackman-Bradley, both of Virginia
Kari Warnecke and Matthew Sladen, both of Hoyt Lakes
Maggie Peterson of Virginia, and Parnell Zika of MCBH Kaneohe Bay Kailua, Hawaii
Glen Katzenberger and Christine Stubler, both of Kelly Lake
Tyler Kingston and Shailyn Jordan, both of Iron Junction
David Shuster and Ellen Ellison, both of Cook
Bryan Ellis and Kristen Lommel, both of Mountain Iron
Steven Oliveri and Elsa Kendall, both of Chaska, Minn.
Brent Chosa and Hannah Lehti, both of Tower
Mark Gornick and Kristin Schumacher, both of Mountain Iron
