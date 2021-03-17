Marquette raises $65K for Catholic education

VIRGINIA — Rev. Brandon Moravitz’s announcement over the loudspeaker at Marquette Catholic School was met with enthusiastic cheers audible throughout the building. The elementary and middle school students here last week were joyful and jubilant even before they knew the priest they call “Father Brandon” would surprise them with ice cream to celebrate their achievement.
Celebration was in order: Marquette was the top-selling school out of 81 others in a three-state area of Minnesota and the Dakotas in this year’s Catholic Schools Raffle. The 142, preK-7th graders at the Virginia school raised nearly $65,000 — all by selling $5 raffle tickets. And they accomplished it during a pandemic.
The annual raffle, sponsored by Catholic United Financial of St. Paul, is the largest fundraiser for Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest. Since 2009, the nonprofit financial cooperative has raised more than $11.2 million for Catholic education. All money raised stays at each school.
As the top seller, Marquette is also receiving an additional $3,000 grant from the organization.
“We absolutely rocked it,” Moravitz, pastor of the adjacent Holy Spirit Catholic Church, wrote in a Facebook post last Thursday. “I’m so proud of all of our students, our families, our staff, our alumni, people from outside our town that came in to support our school.”
Marquette began participating in the raffle about nine years ago. In the first several years, the school collected less than $20,000 during the six-week fundraiser.
This year each Marquette family was given 100 tickets to sell, and most hit the mark. Some went above and beyond, said Holy Spirit Business Manager Jodi Phelps. The top three families sold 810, 800 and 600 tickets. They will receive a tuition credit for their effort. Students were forced to get creative this time around, unable to sell door-to-door because of COVID-19 restrictions. Some made videos to send out to family and friends; other texted or placed video calls.
Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 28, students, faculty and families sold $64,976 in raffle tickets, exceeding Marquette’s $50,000 goal, Moravitz noted.
Local kids were among 13,000 Catholic school students who raised a combined total of $1.49 million in 2021, surpassing Catholic United Financial’s $1 million goal and attaining a new record for the raffle program.
“As we continue with hardships due to this pandemic, it feels so good to chalk something like this into the win column,” Michael Ahles, president of Catholic United Financial, said in a press release after raffle winners were announced last week. “It has been our privilege to offer this program to local Catholic schools for the last 12 years. We knew through experience how creative and enterprising the families and staff at these schools are. They have taken things to a new level in 2021, despite the challenges the lockdowns threw at them.”
Funds raised by participating schools are used to enhance school programs and facilities, including funding field trips, building playgrounds, supplementing tuition costs and providing new education technology.
The funding will come in handy for Marquette, which has held in-person learning throughout this school year, requiring extra sanitation measures in the classrooms and updated technology because of the pandemic. The school, which added seventh grade this year, is also growing, with plans to add eighth grade and two sections of kindergarten next year.
The raffle is also important this year because other fundraisers have been cancelled due to the pandemic, including the annual walk-a-thon and spring gala. Raffle funds will also help to keep tuition costs down at Marquette, which relies on three main funding sources — tuition, the parish and fundraisers.
The success of the Catholic Schools Raffle is an indicator of the dedication families have to the school, Moravitz said. Volunteers, including parents and alumni, gathered to count ticket sales each week. For every 10 tickets sold, families were entered into a drawing for a chance to take a shot at a punch board that contained small prizes.
But the big prize is the feeling of family and community at Marquette, said a group of teachers on a recent day at the school. While this year’s raffle was more low key, students were just as excited to sell tickets, they said.
They are just as enthusiastic about giving back, said the teachers. Students have been making baskets and “blessing bags” for community members, including veterans and essential service workers. That’s all part of the education a Catholic school provides, Moravitz added — learning that giving to others is a requirement of receiving.
