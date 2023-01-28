VIRGINIA—A cross crowns the arched doorway, another adorns a peaked feature of the structure’s apex. Each brick during construction was laid carefully by hand.

When completed in 1917, Marquette Catholic School stood on a solid foundation. Not just the building itself. Turn-of-the-century immigrant families who envisioned the raising of a Catholic school in Virginia set the bedrock for forthcoming generations of students schooled in the faith.

